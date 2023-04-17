Black Hills State men's basketball's all-time leading scorer will finish his college career at the Division I level.
Yellow Jackets standout Joel Scott announced his transfer to Colorado State on Monday, tweeting "Can't wait to come home!" The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward is a native of Monument, Colorado, located about 115 miles south of CSU's campus in Fort Collins.
Can’t wait to come home! pic.twitter.com/M4yDiPHupB— Joel Scott (@jjscott_1834) April 17, 2023
Scott entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 3 after leading BHSU to its second straight Division II Final Four and being named D2CCA Ron Lenz National Player of the Year. The All-American averaged 32 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season, good for eighth and second nationally, and shot 60.7% from the floor.
People are also reading…
He finished with 2,471 career points and 997 career rebounds in his four years in Spearfish. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Colorado State earned a 15-18 record this season, going 6-12 in the Mountain West Conference. The Rams' season came to an end in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. Their last NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2022.