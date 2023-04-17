Black Hills State men's basketball's all-time leading scorer will finish his college career at the Division I level.

Yellow Jackets standout Joel Scott announced his transfer to Colorado State on Monday, tweeting "Can't wait to come home!" The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward is a native of Monument, Colorado, located about 115 miles south of CSU's campus in Fort Collins.

Can’t wait to come home! pic.twitter.com/M4yDiPHupB — Joel Scott (@jjscott_1834) April 17, 2023

Scott entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 3 after leading BHSU to its second straight Division II Final Four and being named D2CCA Ron Lenz National Player of the Year. The All-American averaged 32 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season, good for eighth and second nationally, and shot 60.7% from the floor.

He finished with 2,471 career points and 997 career rebounds in his four years in Spearfish. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Colorado State earned a 15-18 record this season, going 6-12 in the Mountain West Conference. The Rams' season came to an end in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. Their last NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2022.