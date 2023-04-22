Joel Scott’s decision to commit to playing his fifth year of eligibiliy at Colorado State was an easy one.

But Black Hills State’s all-time leading scorer made it clear during Friday’s Gold Rush Raffle at the Donald E. Young Center that Spearfish will always hold a special place in his heart.

Scott graduates from BHSU in a few weeks, and gave a five-minute speech to boosters and fans, which gave him an opportunity to say farewell before he tries his hand at the Division I level.

“Everyone here has done a lot for me,” Scott told The Journal. “They gave me this opportunity to come play at Black Hills State University, so it's really special to be able to come with a couple of last words before I head out.”

The full room of BHSU fans made it clear there was no bad blood either as they welcomed Scott in and sent him away with standing ovations.

During his brief remarks, Scott reflected on the memories and friendships he formed as a Yellow Jacket and expressed his gratitude for the love and support of BHSU fans during his time on campus.

Scott leaves BHSU with a host of program records, becoming the school’s first D2CCA National Player of the Year and leading the Yellow Jackets to back-to-back NCAA Tournament Final Four appearances in his final two seasons.

In today’s college basketball climate, filled by name, image and likeness endorsements and the transfer portal, Scott set out to finish what he started when he signed to play for BHSU for four seasons.

“He’s just such a loyal person and really grounded,” Yellow Jackets head coach Ryan Thompson said. “It starts with his family and his upbringing…he never wavered in his commitment to being here for four years. Outside of winning a national championship, there’s literally nothing he left untouched in regard to accomplishments and team goals.”

Scott said he fielded calls from a lot of coaches after he entered the transfer portal on April 3, but had a gut feeling when he stepped on campus in Fort Collins, Colorado.

“I visited and just felt like, oh I love Coach (Niko) Medved and the rest of the coaching staff and players,” Scott said. “It just felt like home and it’s nice that it’s close to my actual home.”

Scott grew up in the Centennial State and attended Fort Palmer High School in Monument, less than two hours from Colorado State.

“I know my mom’s really going to love it,” Scott said. “She’s been wanting me closer, that’s just how moms are, but it’s going to be really special and I’m really excited to be close.”

The Rams finished 15-18 overall and 6-12 in the Mountain West this season but have shown success in recent years. They reached the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and made a run in the NIT in 2021.

Thompson said he’s excited to see how his former player lives up to the challenge of playing at the Division I level and thinks CSU is a great spot for Scott’s skillset.

“I think it’s a good fit both with their style of play and how he’ll be utilized at the next level,” Thompson said. “The Mountain West is a great conference, you had San Diego State in the national championship game and Colorado State sent a guy to the NBA two years ago…I’m really happy for him and excited to see how he does at that level.”

Thompson also said his staff has taken full advantage of Scott’s success story on the recruiting trail so far this offseason.

“(We’re telling recruits to) utilize the four-year career and then go for a year at that level post-grad,” Thompson said. “College athletics is changing so much, and you can complain about it or find ways to use it to your advantage.”

Scott said BHSU prepared him not only as a student-athlete but as a human being, which he thinks will help him succeed in the D-I ranks.

“It's prepared me in every way,” he said. “I've matured so in so many ways on the court and off the court, so it's huge. I couldn't have done anything without it.”