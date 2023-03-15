Black Hills State’s Joel Scott received yet another honor recognizing him as one of the best NCAA Division II men’s basketball players in the country on Wednesday.

The Division II Conference Commissioners Association named Scott the South Central Player of the Year for his efforts during the regular season and in the regional stage of the NCAA Tournament.

The honor comes after Scott scored 25 points and nabbed 14 rebounds Tuesday night to lead the Yellow Jackets to a second-straight South Central Region title and Elite Eight appearance in a one-point win over No. 1 West Texas A&M.

No. 3 BHSU returns to action at 11 a.m. MT Tuesday against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indian. The winner of the game takes on the winner of No. 2 West Liberty and No. 7 New Haven in the Final Four.

Scott enters the Elite Eight averaging 22.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. The senior has racked up 15 double-doubles this season and is shooting 60.9% from the field.

Scott was also named to the Top 25 Watch List for the Bevo Francis Award on Monday. The award is given out by Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee to the best player from NCAA Division II, Division II, NAIA, the USCAA and NCCAA.

The finalists for the Bevo Francis Award will be announced on April 1 and the winner will be named on April 3.

BHSU Athletic Communications and RMAC Communications contributed to this report