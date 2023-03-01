Black Hills State's Joel Scott earned RMAC Men's Basketball Player of the Year honors for the second-straight year on Wednesday.

The conference announced Scott's award alongside its All-Conference teams, which are voted on by the league's 15 head coaches. The coaches are not permitted to vote for their own players.

Scott is currently averaging 22.8 points per game (ninth in Division II), has made 240 field goals (fourth in Division II), scored 662 points (seventh in Division II) and is shooting 62.2% from the field (eight in Division II).

This season the Yellow Jackets senior also became the school's all-time leading scorer when he passed Kim Templeton (1972-76) on Feb. 13 at Fort Lewis. He currently has 2,314 points, second among active players in Division II.

Scott also earned the BHSU men's only First Team All-Conference selection.

Matthew Ragsdale earned Second Team All-RMAC honors. The Western Colorado transfer has earned all-conference honors in every year of his college career.

P.J. Hayes garnered an All-RMAC Honorable Mention selection for the Yellow Jackets.

The No. 16 Yellow Jackets return to action in the RMAC Tournament at 7:30 p.m. against the sixth-ranked Skyhawks Friday at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Mines' Brevin Walter earns Second Team All-RMAC nod

South Dakota Mines standout Brevin Walter earned a Second Team All-RMAC selection on Wednesday.

The redshirt sophomore averaged 20.3 points per game (fourth in RMAC). Walter also became a 1,000 point career scorer and moved up to 16th all-time on the Hardrockers career points list this season.

Kolten Mortensen joined Walter on the list with his third-straight All-RMAC Honorable Mention.

Red Cloud alum Alejandro Rama also cracked the honorable mention list despite not playing during the fall semester.

Van Wyk, Kocer earn First Team All-RMAC honors for Yellow Jackets

Niki Van Wyk and Danica Kocer highlight the Black Hills State women's team with First Team All-RMAC selections on Wednesday.

Van Wyk stepped up to lead the Yellow Jackets in five statistical categories. The senior logged 911 minutes as a starter this season (32.5 minutes per game), almost double her minutes from last season (552).

Kocer averaged 12.0 points per game despite suffering a knee injury this past December.

The senior also earned the RMAC All-Academic Player of the Year award and is a member of the RMAC's First-Team All-Academic, the RMAC Honor Roll, and CSC Academic All-District team thanks to her 4.0 GPA as a composite science education and chemistry major.

University of Colorado - Colorado Springs graduate transfer Ellie Moore earned an All-RMAC Honorable Mention selection. She recorded 30 blocks this season (fifth in RMAC) and averaged seven points per game.

The Yellow Jackets hope to garner an NCAA Division II Tournament at-large bid on Sunday.

Hardrockers' Piper Bauer named All-RMAC Honorable Mention

Bauer garnered an All-RMAC Honorable Mention selection on Wednesday.

The senior averaged 14.4 points per game, the ninth-best regular season mark in the conference.

Bauer knocked down 94 3-pointers this season, which ranks second nationally in Division II. She knocked down 37% of her 3s, the second-best mark in the conference.

BHSU, SD Mines and RMAC Communications contributed to this story.