Black Hills State men's basketball player Joel Scott cemented his place in school history Tuesday night at Whalen Gymnasium in Durango, Colorado.

The senior forward made a layup with five minutes, 51 seconds to play against Fort Lewis College to secure BHSU's all-time career scoring record.

Scott finished the night with 26 points as the No. 3 Yellow Jackets suffered an 88-78 road loss to the Skyhawks.

The outcome of game may have soured the moment, but the accomplishment remains monumental.

"It's unfortunate that didn't come alongside a win," BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson told The Journal. "He's been such a huge part of so many wins we've had over the years. But that being said, it's just a remarkable accomplishment for him."

After Tuesday, Scott's career point total moved to 2,191 points. Kim Templeton previous held the record at 2,180 points. He played for BHSU from 1972-76.

Scott sitting atop a list populated with talented players from the Yellow Jackets' past is only fitting for a player who helped break new ground in the program last season as BHSU reached the Final Four.

In 2021-22, Scott became BHSU's first NCAA All-American in the school's first NCAA Division II Tournament. He also earned Elite Eight All-Tournament Team, NCAA All-Regional Team, NCAA Regional Tournament MVP, RMAC All-Tournament Team, RMAC Tournament MVP and RMAC Player of the Year honors.

"We've had a ton of great players come through this program," Thompson said. "He's as good as anyone, in my opinion, that's ever played here."

Scott's accomplished the feat in less than four full seasons and in spite of the fact his sophomore season was cut short at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yellow Jackets get another shot at the Skyhawks at 7 p.m. Friday in Spearfish.

Thompson said getting back at Fort Lewis was Scott's top priority after the game.

"What's most impressive is he's more concerned with winning than any record," Thompson said. And the way in which he's carried himself over his career here has been so impressive because he's been so humble."