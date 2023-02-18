Last year, the Rapid City Marshals’ inaugural season of indoor football in the Black Hills ended in chaos.

With one home game remaining, the hosting hotel evicted the team for unpaid bills. The previous ownership group, Pick Six Entertainment, stopped paying the team. After a mass exodus of players, the Marshals missed out on the postseason.

In the midst of the storm, a brother-sister duo from Gillette, Wyoming stepped in and essentially saved the team from folding in Year 1.

Wes Johnson and Rebecca Chapman’s entertainment company, For The Fans, LLC, officially purchased the franchise last June. Eight months later, there’s a different aura within the Marshals organization as the team gears up to kick off its second season on Sunday.

“With everything that's circled around, from ownership to GM help, it’s actually exciting,” second-year head coach Dante Dudley said. “I’m able to just coach this year and that feels amazing. I have the support that we need and can just take criticism for what happens on the field.”

Johnson and Chapman appointed Antwan Smith to serve as the general manager. Smith played for the Marshals last season and took the field for four other indoor football franchises as a defensive back.

“We needed staff, and it’s hard to get good staff,” Johnson said. “He had an interest and ambition to move into a front office position. He's been around a lot of organizations and met a lot of ownership groups in different communities, so he's seen the inner workings as a player.”

Dudley also appointed Smith to play a role on the field as the team’s defensive coordinator after last season’s defensive coordinator, Dan Maciejczak, moved to Pierre.

Smith said he’s enjoyed the freedom of creativity that came with transitioning off the field and is pleased with how Johnson and Chapman have changed the culture of the franchise.

“Wes and Rebecca are actually here,” Smith said. “That lets me and the rest of the team know they’re behind us 100%. I've had nothing but their support since I came in, and it's always good to have support from ownership.”

While the players and coaches are happy with the transition, Johnson and Chapman faced an uphill battle in regaining trust from sponsors and fans.

Last year’s Pick Six debacle was not the first indoor football drama to descend on Rapid City. An arena football team that operated in Barnett Arena from 2000-2006 as the Rapid City Machine, Rapid City Red Dogs, Black Hills Red Dogs and Rapid City Flying Aces, endured similar scandals. The fallout ultimately led to the organization disbanding, and former owner Howard Weiner facing four months of prison time and five years of probation for bank fraud.

Johnson said he’s pleaded with those who are planning on sitting out this season due to the controversies of last season to have faith in For the Fans, like the players and coaching staff have.

“Give the first couple of games a go and see what we're doing differently,” Johnson said. “It's more organized and more polished. It's not going to be everything we want it to be yet, though, because we’ve got to build up to it.”

Johnson said the team retained 80% of its sponsors from last season despite losing a pair of big contracts in the last couple of weeks. There are also a lot of returning players this season, and the Marshals inked a three-year lease extension to play their home games at Summit Arena until 2026.

Rebuilding that sponsorship base required work. Part of which involved Chapman dressing up like an elf to deliver Christmas cards to corporate partners.

“It was fun and we need to have more fun,” Chapman said. “Rapid City has really amazing people in it, they've been very welcoming and we've been lucky that way. So we take our job seriously, but we like to have a lot of fun.”

The group has big plans for the Marshals this season, including getting every Rapid City Area Schools fifth-grader to a game, hosting pep rallies at elementary schools, and upping the entertainment value of Rapid City’s gameday experience.

The group will also host a Black Hills Youth Football night where area youth football players can take in a game on the red turf.

“I want to be able to give kids something to do that's fun,” Chapman said. “They might not have the opportunity to do so otherwise. It keeps the kids out of trouble and keeps the community happy. We just want to bring happiness to Rapid City.”

As for this weekend's fun, the duo said to look out for the "dancing defense" halftime show.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday as the Marshals host the Fargo Invaders in a preseason contest at Summit Arena.