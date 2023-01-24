Josh Mach resigning as Central girls basketball coach in 1st year

Josh Mach has resigned as head coach of the Rapid City Central girls basketball team, school activities director Jordan Bauer announced Tuesday afternoon.

Mach cited health concerns as the reason for stepping down from his first season with the Cobblers. Mach went 4-6 during his tenure.

“We want to thank Coach Mach for working with our Cobbler athletes," Bauer said in a statement. "His health is our number one concern, and we will respectfully give him the time and space he needs."

Assistant coach Jacqee Schaefer will take over the program as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, according to Bauer. Central is scheduled to play again Thursday, hosting Spearfish.

“Coach Schaefer is a Cobbler alum and brings a lot of knowledge to the basketball court," Bauer said in the statement. "Coach Schaefer spent the last three years as a Cobbler assistant girls basketball coach and has established relationships with the kids in the program. We are excited to have Coach Schaefer leading the team for the remainder of the season."