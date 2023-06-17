Oral Roberts returned to college baseball’s biggest stage on Friday and made the most of the opportunity.

The Golden Eagles opened the College World Series on a high note with a 6-5 victory over TCU in their first appearance in Omaha, Neb. since 1978.

Rapid City Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve remembers ORU’s first appearance in the CWS fondly. The tournament run gave the small Christian school in Tulsa, Okla. newfound notoriety before he stepped on campus a few months later to join the squad.

“When I got there a lot of the guys on the team had played in the College World Series,” Torve told The Journal. “It was fantastic because it put Oral Roberts on the map baseball-wise.”

Now Torve hopes the Golden Eagles keep winning so he can perhaps cross paths with them next weekend when the Hardhats compete in the Creighton Prep CWS Classic starting next Wednesday.

“We’re there for the last few days of the College World Series,” Torve said. “By the time we get there, there are usually only four teams left and I hope ORU is one of them. It would be fantastic to go to a game and watch them play. I think that’d be so much fun.”

Torve suited up for the ORU Titans from 1979-81 and put together one of the best careers in the program’s history. In that span, the squad reached the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament twice.

The Rapid City native still remembers the feeling of building a foundation for a budding program under future Oklahoma coach Lary Cochell.

“You just felt like you’re at the foundation of something,” Torve recalled. “ORU had been good for two or three years before that and while we didn’t make the world series we kept ORU on the map.”

Torve amassed a .349 career batting average with 17 home runs and 108 RBIs in his three years in the program. He ended his tenure fourth in ORU history in batting average.

He also earned Second Team All-America honors in 1981 and was picked in the second round of the 1981 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants.

The athletic department named Torve to the ORU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009. His hall of fame status helps keep Torve in the loop with the happenings within the athletic department.

Torve does his best to stay connected with his former club and has developed a friendship with ORU’s associate head coach Ryan Neill.

“It’s my alma mater and it’s a small school that not a lot of people have heard of,” Torve said. “It’s not like Vanderbilt baseball or Alabama football. They’re a small school and when a small school does well on the big stage, I think a lot of people can root for that.”

After ORU’s win over the Horned Frogs it finds itself in the winners’ bracket and returns to action at 5 p.m. Sunday against Florida at Charles Schwab Field.

The Golden Eagles have won 26 of their last 27 games and fought their way out of the Stillwater, Okla. Regional and Eugene, Ore. Super Regional.

“They had a really good run of 15 or 20 years of being a solid program, then they disappeared in the 2000s,” Torve said. “But they’re back now and on people’s radars. They’re recruiting nationwide and we’re trying to get some of our guys down there. It’s gratifying to see your alma mater do so well.”

While Torve hopes to reconnect with his friends from Tulsa and cheer on his alma mater, his sole focus right now is making Post 22 the best version of itself.

He said that playing the annual tournament during the CWS tests the Hardhats against quality competition and gives his players something to aspire to.

“Every year we go to one CWS game and it’s great for our guys to watch baseball at that level,” Torve said. “It shows them what it takes to play at that level. Even watching as a fan is inspiring to our guys because they want to play college baseball. It’s inspiring for them to go to a game and watch it played at the highest level.”