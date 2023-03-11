Lubbock Christian stormed out to a 12-point halftime lead over Black Hills State and never looked back Saturday at the Junnell Center in San Angelo, Texas.

The No. 7 Lady Chaparrals finished the afternoon 50% from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range with 15 team assists to put pressure on the No. 6 Yellow Jackets.

Lubbock Christian kept its foot on the gas to secure a 66-50 victory, eliminating BHSU from the NCAA Tournament and advancing to the sweet 16.

“We dug ourselves a hole early and they got hot,” Jackets coach Mark Nore told The Journal. “They're such an efficient team offensively. It was really hard for us to contain them.”

BHSU (23-8) finished 32.7% from the field on 16 of 49 shooting and knocked down 4 of 16 3-pointers.

LCU (23-10) knocked down 50% of its shots from the field on 21 of 42 shooting and drilled 7 of 12 3s at 41.2%.

“It was a challenge to get some of their stuff down in a day (of preparation),” Nore said. “They are so good at running their stuff and it was a challenge for us.”

Four Chaps finished the game in double figures as Grace Foster led the way with 17 points. Maci Maddox and Shaylee Stovall added 13 points each, while Audrey Robertson chimed in with 11 points.

Danica Kocer paced the Yellow Jackets with 14 points on 5 of 9 shooting with a pair of 3s in her final game with the team. Winner alumna Kalla Bertram also finished in double figures with 13 points on 4 of 6 shooting and made 5 of 7 free throws.

Saturday marked the end of a solid season for BHSU as it made a sixth straight appearance in the RMAC Tournament, reached the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the last three years and third time since it joined Division II, and won a second NCAA Tournament game.

The Yellow Jackets also placed seven players on the RMAC All-Academic Team and three on the RMAC All-Conference team.

This season also saw 21st year coach Nore become BHSU’s all-time wins leader with a career record of 373-230.

BHSU’s 23-8 overall record marks the highest win percentage in the program’s DII history and its 17-5 RMAC record is the highest conference winning percentage since the 2015-16 season.

“They’re just a classy bunch of young ladies,” Nore said. “They’re just really good people. We’ve been through a lot together as a group and it was a fun ride with such a classy, great group of gals. It was a very memorable season.”

The Yellow Jackets graduate eight seniors in Raven Cournoyer, Summer Fox, Kammie Ragsdale, Ellie More, Megan Engesser, Danica Kocer, Niki Van Wyk and Alessia Capley.

Nore said seeing seniors move on from the program is always hard because they become a part of your family, but that he’s excited to see what they do next.

“They're their family and it’s always tough,” Nore said. “But they're winners and they'll move on but still stay a part of things. I'm just thankful to be part of their life.”