PHILIP — Cutting down nets is a new experience for the Rapid City Christian girls basketball team, so they were a bit unprepared Thursday night as some players found it tricky trying to snag their piece twine.

What the Lady Comets were prepared for, however, was to face Miller with a chance to reach their first state tournament in 27 years, electrifying the Philip School gymnasium by roaring out to an 8-0 lead in the first two and a half minutes of their Class A SoDak 16 game against the Rustlers

“We came out strong, and I don’t think they were ready,” senior center Alexa Ham said.

Christian’s start was the buffer it needed as Miller never relented, but as both squads held serve through the final three quarters, the Lady Comets emerged victorious after the final horn with a 60-47 win to snap their state tournament drought and earn a trip to Watertown next week.

“I know it’s cliche but it’s hard to put it in words,” head coach Joe Kieffer said. “We work hard, like every other team, we have a solid group of seniors that I’ve been with for a long time and I can’t express how happy we are right now, not only for our athletes, but for our school and for our Rapid City Christian community and Rapid City as a whole.”

The last time the Lady Comets went to State, in 1996, they competed in the Class B event, so their entry into State this year marks the program’s first-ever berth into the Class A tournament.

“It’s really special. This is the first time, obviously,” senior guard Olivia Kieffer said. “This is the first time our school’s ever been, so I’m really excited to represent our school at State.”

Olivia Kieffer poured in a game-high 27 points for Christian (19-4), surpassing 2,400 for her high school career and nearing a place in the top 10 all-time among South Dakota girls basketball players. She’ll have an opportunity to reach that pinnacle on the biggest stage next week with a guaranteed three more games.

Ham recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, adding four blocks, and Hayden Thorton, who briefly left the floor with an apparent leg injury but soon returned, chipped in eight points.

Tyra Gates and Jaden Werdel led Miller (18-5) with 12 points apiece.

“This is a real blessing. The family and friends who surround us, they’re so uplifting,” Ham said. “It’s been a blessing just to come out here and play.”

After Olivia Kieffer and Ham opened the contest with free throws, Ham tallied a bucket in the low post before Thorton drilled the game’s first 3-pointer, starting the Lady Comets out on an 8-0 run and prompting Rustlers head coach Trey Tiefenthaler to call his first timeout.

“That’s something we’ve been really focusing on, is to just start well and force our will right away,” Olivia Kieffer said. “Walk on the court and play like we can play, and set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Christian was also bolstered by its fast-paced full-court defense that continues to rattle opponents, taking advantage of forced turnovers that included 10-second and 5-second violations.

“Our pressure hurt them early, and that helped us get out and get that cushion,” Joe Kieffer said. “Give Miller a lot of credit; they didn’t go away, and they adapted to our pressure a little bit, so that good start really was key for us.”

A baseline jumper from Sadie Marshall and an Olivia Kieffer 3-point play pushed the Lady Comets’ lead to double digits at 15-5 later in the first quarter. It was a double-digit advantage they wouldn’t see again until the first possession of the second half when Olivia Kieffer laid in a fastbreak bucket to put her squad up 34-24.

The Rustlers strung together three straight baskets in the third quarter to cut their deficit to four, but it was as close as they got toward leveling the contest and the Lady Comets responded and answered their opponents’ buckets with plenty of their own.

Christian stretched its lead back out to double digits in the closing minutes of regulation with the help of a 4-for-4 effort at the free-throw line to secure program history.

“We faced them like we faced Belle Fourche (in the regional finals),” Ham said. “We knew they’d try to come back in the third and fourth quarters, and so we had to stay strong, and we did that.”

The Lady Comets, serving as the No. 7 seed in the Class A State Tournament, have the next six days off before facing No. 2 Wagner (22-1) in the quarterfinals next Thursday at Watertown Civic Arena.

“First, we’re going to enjoy this like crazy,” Joe Kieffer said. “That’s what we’re going to do tomorrow, and then we’ll go back to work on Saturday. I know there’s going to be some shake-ups, that always happens, so we’ll get a lot of film and we’ll go to work right away.”