Alexa Ham watched from the bench last year, out with a season-long knee injury, as the Rapid City Christian girls basketball team fell just short of program history in a one-point loss to Belle Fourche in a Region 8A final-round game that came down to free throws.

If Saturday afternoon’s rematch was going to come down to the same thing, she was going to be ready.

In a near-perfect performance at the charity stripe, Ham knocked down 15 of 16 free-throw attempts, including the final 13 she released, in a 22-point effort as the Lady Comets avenged two previous postseason losses to the Broncs and earned the program’s first-ever SoDak 16 berth with a 66-49 victory in the final round of the Region 8A Tournament at Hart Ranch.

“I really enjoyed this game. As a team we were really pumped, and I feel like we came to win,” Ham said. “Coach stressed it immensely in practice, going through free throws, game-mentality free throws, and I feel like we played it out today.”

Olivia Kieffer, a leading force in Christian’s rising program over the past four years, kept her 2,000-point career alive and poured in a game-high 27 to run her total to 2,388. On Thursday she’ll get a chance to play in her first state tournament, needing less than 100 points to break into the top 10 of all-time girls scorers in South Dakota history.

“It’s been (Belle Fourche) the past two years, so it was even more fuel for us, and we didn’t let that be a mental block, knowing that we can do it,” the University of South Dakota signee said. “This is our year.”

Kieffer added five assists and seven rebounds, and freshman starter Hayden Thorton tallied 10 points. The 1-2-3 punch of Kieffer, Ham and Thorton accounted for 59 of the Lady Comets’ 66 points, nearly 90% of their total.

“We all did our jobs,” Ham said. “It worked out wonderfully that Hayden, Liv and I could do what we did, but I feel like all our players, Sadie (Marshall), Sav (Armendariz) included, played amazing defense and offense. It all tied in together to make it a great win for us.”

Christian (18-4) used a full-court press to rattle the offense of Belle Fourche (14-7), breaking open the game on a 13-0 run that started at the end of the first quarter and flowed into the second. Kieffer and Thorton both drilled 3-pointers on the stretch that pushed the Lady Comets’ lead to 14.

“We tried to mix it up continually,” Christian head Joe Kieffer said of his squad’s defense. “Belle Fourche is a great team, and we knew that they were going to be ready to play, so we just thought we would really try to make them think every time down the floor and not get in the habit of doing one thing over and over.”

Mataya Ward, who last year sank game-winning free throws to beat the Lady Comets and send the Broncs to the SoDak 16, finished with 14 points, while Grace Clooten chipped in eight.

“I thought we were a little too aggressive sometimes, and got ourselves in trouble and sent them to the line because of it,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr said. “The girls I think over-try sometimes, and this group works so hard they push it too hard sometimes. Sometimes you’ve got to be able to pull it back a little bit and relax and find the open girl, and we didn’t do that too well today.”

Christian maintained its 14-point lead through halftime and steadily extended it in the third quarter off half a dozen free throws from Ham and another six points by Olivia Kieffer. A deep 3 from Thorton less than two minutes into the fourth quarter swelled its advantage to 20 at 55-35.

The Lady Comets finished 27 for 34 at the line, highlighted by Ham’s efficient performance.

“Our season ended last year on some free throws, so this year’s it’s been an emphasis, all year long,” Joe Kieffer said. “We were talking about it in the locker room; I mean 15 for 16, that’s huge. It’s huge, and Alexa played a great game.”

Rapid City Christian will have a chance to make more program history on Thursday in the SoDak 16, played against a yet-to-be-determined opponent and at a neutral location. The Lady Comets have never been to the Class A state tournament and their last appearance at a state tournament, the Class B installment, came in the 1990s.

“That’s the message in the locker room,” Joe Kieffer said. “It’s like wow, hey, we did it, but now let’s get one more. Coach Ted (Standing Soldier) was saying one gets us three, so we’re going to work really hard to try and get that one more win and get us into the state tournament.”