KADOKA — Rhea Tucker and Nora Dinger were supposed to take it easy in the pole vault at Thursday’s track and field meet; get a good jump in, not strain themselves physically and rest up for other events.

But instead, the competition heated up and the two Wall teammates found themselves locked in a battle, each trying to outdo the other.

“First of all they’re good friends, and then they’re both super competitive. Nora’s got a little nagging injury, and I was hoping she would jump once, maybe twice, and finish it out, then I think Rhea stuck that (jump) out there and we went ‘Uh oh, we’re going to go now,’” head coach David Ermish said chuckling. “But you know what, that’s alright. I appreciate that. I love that they compete and they’re pushing each other.”

After the final leap, it was Tucker who had just enough to win the event, topping Dinger by 3.25 inches with a personal-best mark of 16 feet, 4.25 inches to claim her first Region 7B individual title as a member of the Lady Eagles.

“That was crazy. We kind of get mad at each other a lot, so if she does well then I want to do better, and it’s back and forth,” Tucker said chuckling. “It felt good, but I know this will rarely ever happen. It’s really nice because she helps me to get better, because she’s amazing.”

Aided by that intrasquad rivalry, as well as eighth grader Bailey Cerney’s fourth-place finish in the same event, Tucker and Dinger grabbed a chunk of points to help give the Wall girls their fifth straight Region 7B team championship in dominating fashion, beating runner-up Jones County by 94 points.

“I was telling them as we were meeting at the center of the field there, I can’t remember the last time a team won five region titles out here,” Ermish said. “It’s a pretty special moment for those girls, especially since a lot of them, our juniors and our lone senior, have been a part of all five of them, so it’s a pretty cool thing.”

The Lady Eagles finished first in seven of 19 events and runner-up in five others. Tucker won the 200 (27.51), Paige Kjerstad won the 400 (1:01.49), the relay team of Dinger, Macee Paulson, Taylor McDonnell and Kjerstad won the 4x100 (53.83), the relay team of Dinger, McDonnell, Kjerstad and Tucker won the 4x200 (1:50.00), and April Schulz won both the shot put (32 feet, 11 inches) and discus (104 feet, 1 inch).

Conditions in Kadoka were far less than ideal, as winds from the north blew wildfire smoke from Canada into the city and across the state. The air quality worsened as the day went on, reaching the second worst category of “very unhealthy,” and athletes reported headaches, itchy eyes and sore throats.

The Region 8B Meet, set to take place 150 miles north in Timber Lake, was postponed and rescheduled for Friday.

“We really came in hoping to improve some times, and overall we ran really well,” Ermish said. “I don’t know if the smoke affected us a ton today. It definitely slowed down the times for just about everybody today.”

Field athletes also experienced lower marks than what they’ve recorded this season. White River sophomore Maleena Brave, a week removed from setting a Class B season-high in the high jump at 5 feet, 3.25 inches, managed to clear 5 feet, 1 inch, but still won the event to claim her first-ever region title.

“I kind of wanted to jump 5-4 today, but it’s fine. I’ll get it at State,” said Brave, who placed sixth at the state track meet last year. “(I just need) to practice probably, and not scare myself and just prepare more mentally, I think, because it’s kind of scary going, especially if I have a good chance at doing well.”

It was a subpar day for Gracie Eisenbraun as well in the pole vault. The Kadoka Area senior, who entered the meet with the best Class B mark at 10 feet, 3 inches, cleared 9 feet even to win back-to-back region titles.

“I definitely wanted more, but you have days like that, too, and you’ve just got to work through them,” said Eisenbraun, who finished runner-up at State last year. “I’m definitely going to practice, vault a few more times this week. We didn’t get to get in the pit too much, just with weather and stuff, so hopefully that’ll help.”

Second place Jones County won six events. Senior Jolie Dugan won both the 800 (2:26.78) and 3200 (13:17.97), Emma Hunt won both the 100 hurdles (17.42) and 300 hurdles (50.57), the relay team of Hunt, Jaydn Jensen, Dugan and BreAna Aske won the 4x400 (4:21.32) and the relay team of Dugan, Sunny Valburg, Aubrie Norman and Addison Rankin won the 4x800 (11:12.76).

Other event-winners include Kadoka’s Bella Williams in the 100 (13.14), Philip’s Presley Terkildsen in the 1600 (6:01.19), the Philip relay team of Kale Peterson, Quinn Terkildsen, Drew Terkildsen and Mattisen Reckling in the sprint medley (4:44.37) and New Underwood’s Sofia Jensen in the triple jump (30 feet, 8.25 inches).

Philip boys end 7B title drought

A region team championship was anything but a given for the Philip boys.

The Scotties were coming off a Western Great Plains Conference title last week, but entering the final five events on Thursday in Kadoka, their margin ahead of Kadoka Area was close.

Enter freshman Jack Peterson, junior Tukker Boe and freshman Chevy Konst, who crossed the finish line of the 3200 in first, second and third place to earn some much-needed points and keep Philip firmly at the top of the standings.

“When we thought things were a little bit tight, here they come 1-2-3 in the two-mile. That’s what got them back out again,” head coach Ralph Kroetch said. “Had they not had that, that 4x400 was going to be so integral.

The Scotties persevered through sickness, largely caused by the smoke that blanketed the state, and injury, and dug deep into their roster to emerge victorious and claim the Region 7B championship for the first time in what Kroetch believes is more than a decade.

“It’s fantastic. These kids have worked so hard all year long,” said Kroetch, who picked up his first regional title as coach. “We’ve got a lot of dedicated kids, but we also have huge numbers, so filling events, that was what Jerry Rhodes always told me; fill everything you can fill.”

Philip, which topped runner-up Kadoka Area by 74 points, once again relied on its prolific distance running corps that won the Class B cross country state championship last fall. Freshman Baylor Burns won the 800 (2:07.21), Boe won the 1600 (4:52.35), Peterson won the 3200 (11:06.82) and the relay team of Layton Terkildsen, Jesse Fillingham, Ridge Furnival and Lane Kuchenbecker won the 4x200 (1:36.40).

The Scotties also earned victories from senior Samuel Hand in the 110 hurdles (16.52) and 300 hurdles (45.29), Terkildsen in the high jump (5 feet, 11 inches) and Kade Fitzgerald in the pole vault (10 feet).

“When we were at the (sprint) medley, it was a less than 20-point spread, so we were beating the bushes looking for kids who were willing to take on events that we weren’t able to fill because of sickness or injury,” Kroetch said. “The smoke in the air, I think, made some kids sick, it really did, but they volunteered. They stepped up and did it.”

Wall senior Rylan McDonnell said he was hampered by the conditions, but still managed to win both the long jump (20 feet, 9.25) and triple jump (41 feet, 5 inches) for the second straight year in smooth fashion.

McDonnell, who owns the best long jump mark in the state (22 feet, 9 inches) and best triple jump mark in Class B (43 feet, 7..25 inches), said he’s been underperforming of late but hopes to come through on the biggest stage next week.

“I’ve just been all over the place, and I’m really trying to focus on the phases, getting that down,” said McDonnell, who signed with South Dakota State last week. “I’m not quite there yet, but I’m close. Hopefully I can pull it off at State with a good jump.”

Other event-winners include Kadoka Area’s Don Schofield in both the 100 (11.67) and 200 (24.33),Kougars teammate Lincoln Koehn in the shot put (49 feet, 2 inches) and discus (149 feet), Edgemont’s John Heisler in the 400 (53.85), the White River relay team of Ryatt Woodenknife, Nic Marshall, Logan Wright and Joe Sayler in the 4x100 (47.51), the Jones County relay team of Kaden Kinsley, Adrik Schoon, Asa Best and Jett Nix in the 4x400 (3:43.90), the Wall relay team of Chase Carlbom, Austan Kjerstad, Dawson Handcock and Tanner Volmer in the 4x800 (8:46.46) and the New Underwood relay team of Linkin Ballard, Gage Shangreaux, Sam Enos and Zachary Henriksen in the sprint medley (4:09.14).

The state track meet is set for next Thursday-Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.