Lakota Tech boys survive Red Cloud’s near 23-point comeback

PINE RIDGE — The Red Cloud boys basketball team made their push in the fourth quarter after going down by a game-high 23 points with just over three minutes to play in the third,

Trailing 55-36 at the start of the final frame, things ramped up for the Crusaders, who suddenly couldn’t seem to miss from long range, knocking down seven 3-pointers and getting back to within three with 1:07 to play.

A Lakota Tech turnover in the front court gave Red Cloud the ball with 9.4 seconds left and a chance to send Monday’s Region 7A contest to overtime. Josiah Cottier tossed up a 3 in the waning moments that missed the rim, picked up by Gabriel Brooks, who sank the second-chance bucket from under the net before the final horn sound, leaving the Crusaders one point shy, 65-64, of an improbable comeback on their home floor.

“It just took the defensive energy and everything on defense; rebounding, guarding the cuts, making sure you’re on helpside,” Tatanka senior Jordan Whirlwind Horse said. “It just took all that to make sure they didn’t get that last-second shot.”

Whirlwind Horse finished with 16 points for Lakota Tech (5-2), while Jamiah Bianis tallied 12 points and Quincy Means chipped in nine.

“(It took) a lot of defense. A lot of helpside,” Tatanka head coach Corey Shangreaux said. “Being in shape mostly, you can tell, but they caught fire and didn’t miss. It was hard-fought for them. We lucked out.”

Haedyn Haas paced Red Cloud (6-2) with a game-high 20 points, hitting six 3-pointers, while Monty Montileaux earned 12 points and Wally Left Hand picked up nine.

“I’m super proud of them, the way they battled,” Crusaders head coach Christian McGhee said. “We could’ve given up, we could’ve stopped, but they showed what they’re capable of. As long as shots go in, it makes you feel a little better.”

Lakota Tech ignited off the opening tip and roared out to a 14-0 lead through the first six minutes of the contest, pouring in a pair of 3s and added two buckets through fouls. Means, Whirlwind Horse and Nathan LeBeaux all sank 3s in the second quarter as the Tatanka pushed their lead to 30 at 33-13 with less than two minutes remaining before halftime, then held a 37-19 advantage at the break.

“We’ve been preparing for this game since the start of the season, because we know they always play hard against us,” Whirlwind Horse said. “We were just ready to go.”

LeBeaux’s 3 with 3:10 left in the third quarter gave Lakota Tech its largest lead of the night, 51-28, before Montileaux helped close the gap by scoring six points to end the period.

Cottier tallied six straight points, a stepback 3 and a 3-for-3 effort at the line after getting fouled on a perimeter jumpshot, as Red Cloud opened the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run to cut its deficit to single digits, 55-47, with under five and half minutes to play.

The Tatanka answered with six straight, but then Haas and Montileaux started unloading 3s, drilling five straight between Lakota Tech layups to make it a one-possession game, 65-62, with 67 seconds left.

“There’s nothing you can do. When a team catches fire, you just watch, I guess,” Shangreaux said.

The Crusaders forced a turnover with 34.4 seconds to play but couldn’t further shorten their deficit after missing the front end of a one-and-one with 29.3 ticks left. With fouls to give, they stopped the clock and pushed for another turnover, eventually getting the ball back on a tipped inbounds pass that rolled out of bounds, setting Red Cloud up for a final play.

Cottier had a good look at the net but couldn’t find the rim as the Tatanka escaped with a win.

“It was surprising in that span,” McGhee said of his squad’s late 3-point shooting. “But it was surprising how much we missed early, and I think it was just being tight, being in a rivalry game, if you will. That’s a good team, so you can’t get out to slow starts against those teams.”

Lakota Tech returns to the floor Friday, hosting Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, while Red Cloud is at Custer.

“We just have to play a complete game. Our mindset’s got to shift,” McGhee said. “We’ve got to be ready from the start and not wait until we get down to play hard.”