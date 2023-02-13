Just when Rapid City Christian looked to be pulling away Monday night, the Lakota Tech girls basketball team came up with clutch buckets.

After the Lady Comets went on an 8-1 run to build a seven-point lead in the third quarter, their largest of the game, Jodene Hunter drilled a 3-pointer and Melina Shangreaux knocked down two free throws on back-to-back possessions. Olivia Kieffer ended the period with a 4 for 4 effort at the line to keep her team in front, but another 3, this time from Shania Ferguson off the bench, made it a narrow three-point contest heading into the final frame.

Then Shyleigh Richard, her squad trailing by five in the fourth, hit a 3 from the left wing that sparked a 9-0 run as the Tatanka pulled ahead by four with less than four and a half minutes to play.

The Lady Comets got back within one possession and had a chance to tie the game after forcing a turnover, but they missed their opportunity, and a crucial 3-point play by Tawny Rodriguez on the other end stretched it back to a two-possession game with 2:12 remaining. Hayden Thorton came up with a big 3 to cut it back to a three-point margin, but Shangreaux answered by grabbing an offensive rebound and sinking a second-chance bucket, the fourth time she had done so in the game, with 1:34 left.

Rapid City Christian missed two field goals in the final 90 seconds, and Rodriguez sealed it with free throws to give Lakota Tech a 62-56 win in Class A action at Hart Ranch.

“We just kept our composure, knowing that we needed to go inside,” Tatanka head coach Laura Big Crow said. “We’re big, we’re strong, we have a great inside game, so we just kept our composure with the press and handled it, and the girls did well.”

The 6-foot-1 Shangreaux was a force under the boards, pouring in 23 points and pulling down 13 rebounds to record a double-double for Lakota Tech (13-4), which picked up its seventh straight victory. Rodriguez earned a double-double of her own, tallying 14 points and 11 rebounds.

“I came in here and I felt from the start we needed to win this,” said Shangreaux, who went 5 for 6 at the line. “We needed that leader, so we all stepped up.”

Kieffer finished with a game-high 27 points, surpassing Robin Anderson (Clear Lake, ‘80) for 11th on the South Dakota girls basketball all-time scoring list (2,337 points), and added seven steals. Alexa Ham fell one rebound shy of a double-double for Rapid City Christian (15-4), notching 12 points in nine rebounds, and Hayden Thorton chipped in 11 points off the bench.

“They out-physicaled us on every aspect of the boards,” said Lady Comets head coach Joe Kieffer, who saw a four-game winning streak come to an end. “(Shangreaux) did a great job and she had a great game. She shot free throws extremely well and she rebounded. That was the difference quite honestly, was the physicality and the rebounding.”

Rodriguez tossed in five points on a 9-0, first-quarter run for Lakota Tech to build an early 11-5 lead, and offense kept coming from the Tatanka, but a trio of 3-pointers helped Rapid City Christian stay close and eventually pull ahead 19-17 with 5:30 to play in the second quarter on an unassisted perimeter jump shot by Kieffer from the top of the key.

Back-and-forth play continued until halftime, with a layup by Sadie Marshall off a steal from Savannah Armendariz and a dish by Olivia Kieffer serving as the sixth and final lead change of the opening 16 minutes. Shangreaux capped off the tight first half with a buzzer-beating layup off a slick feed from Hunter to cut Lakota Tech’s deficit to two, 29-27, at intermission.

“If I was to coach against myself, I wouldn’t know how to guard them,” Big Crow said of Shangreaux and Rodriguez. “They’re a tough duo in there, and when they’re both on it’s great for the team.”

The Lady Comets’ lead-building run in the third came on three free throws from Olivia Kieffer and a 3 from the top of the key by Thorton. Then after Shangreaux sank a free throw, Armendariz went 2 for 2 at the charity stripe to give Christian a 41-34 advantage, quickly met by the Tatanka’s comeback efforts in the final two quarters.

“They hit timely shots right when you thought we were going to open it up maybe a little,” Joe Kieffer said. “They would hit big shots and somebody would step up for them, so my hat’s off to Lakota Tech. They did a nice job.”

The Lady Comets, whose Monday matchup with the Tatanka was a makeup game from an earlier scheduled meeting that was postponed due to weather, are on the back end of a strenuous slate of four games in six days, and will finish the stretch Tuesday at home against Spearfish (7-8) in their regular season finale.

“Not as an excuse, but we were flat. We were flat from the start, and I couldn’t seem to get us out of it,” Joe Kieffer said. “All our teams have had a lot of games. I thought all of our teams were flat tonight, but we’ve got another huge tomorrow, so we’ve got to get some sleep and get back at it, but we definitely didn’t bring our best energy tonight, and it showed on the floor.”

The Tatanka will look to keep their winning streak going Tuesday, hosting Crow Creek (9-8) in their third game in four days. They’ll finish their regular season slate Thursday at White River (8-9).

“We’re right where we want to be at this time in the season, where we’re meshing well, we have our eyes on the prize and we all have one common goal,” Big Crow said. “And it’s showing out here in the defense we play.”