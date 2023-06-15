Last season Rapid City Post 320 reached the American Legion State Tournament for the first time since 2016.

The Stars capitalized on a veteran lineup to finish with a 33-18 record in 2022. But after the season the future became uncertain, when head coach Brian Humphries left the club to try his hand as an assistant coach at Northeast Community College.

After a month-long coaching search the 320 board tabbed Lane Hovde to take over the reigns as the program’s new skipper.

The Stars have taken some lumps under their first-year head coach but Hovde said his priority in Year 1 is to build a solid culture and to invest in the team’s future.

“It’s been about seven years since I’ve been involved in legion baseball,” Hovde told The Journal. “I grew up playing on the eastern side of the state and when I took over this job, I felt like I was ready to take over my own program. Since October we’ve been making strides to be accountable, responsible and play team baseball.”

Hovde grew up in Willow Lake, South Dakota and played college baseball at Presentation College in Aberdeen.

Post 320 (12-19) is currently riding a three-game win streak, thanks in large part to a strong effort from its corps of super seniors.

The Stars brought back four college freshmen from last season’s tournament team in Mason Mehlhaff, Jett Wetzler, Jace Wetzler and Ryan Rufledt.

Mehlhaff admitted that having a young team with a first-year coach can be challenging but he likes the direction Post 320 is heading.

“Everybody just has to be a little flexible and know to expect different things from last year,” he said. “Everybody is just working together to build a new culture around here and hopefully better the program for the future.”

Prior to his move to the Black Hills, Hovde served as the head coach at Adams City High School in Commerce City, Colo. and as a college summer coach at Rogue Baseball Performance in Englewood, Colo.

Mehlhaff said that the team has a great clubhouse atmosphere this season and that Hovde empowers his older players to lead their teammates on and off the field.

“It’s really great,” the shortstop said. “He takes advice from his players as much as he can, especially from us older guys. He’s pointing us in the direction we want to go. It’s nice that he listens to what we want and that we listen to what he wants. It’s just been a very respectful relationship between us.”

The sixth-year players also helped Hovde create a positive environment for younger players to grow and develop.

“Those guys are on it and it really helps me out,” Hovde said. “They stay cool, calm and collected all the time, even when I lose my top.”