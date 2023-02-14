The Spearfish girls basketball team held a seven-point advantage over Rapid City Christian after three quarters on Tuesday at Hart Ranch.

The Lady Comets struggled to score the ball consistently at the start, leading scorer Olivia Kieffer only totaled six points in the contest. Alexa Ham led the squad in the first three periods, but picked up her fourth foul with less than a minute to go in third.

Christian head coach Joe Kieffer elected to keep Ham in the game for the final period, despite the foul trouble, and the move paid off as the Lady Comets closed out a 45-37 home victory thanks to stingy defense and late game heroics.

“They are not helping me if they foul out and they're not helping me sitting on the bench,” Joe Kieffer said. “I just let them play and that's how I do it, especially with Alexa. We needed her tonight and she stepped up in a big way.”

Christian (16-4) outscored its opponent 22-7 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory and allowed one Spearfish field goal in the final four minutes and 44 seconds.

“The whole second half we were playing not to lose,” Spartans coach Dakota Johnson said. “We were in control in the first half and then we got comfortable…they started closing the gap and made us nervous. We just didn't have that same go-get-em mentality.”

Brylee Grubb paced Spearfish (7-9) with 10 points and Mya Kochuten added nine.

Ham led the way for the Comets with 19 points, 14 of which came in the second half, and Hayden Thorton added 12 points on four made 3s.

“Having two games in a row definitely showed a little bit today,” Ham said. “We were dogging a little bit, but we put our mind to it in the fourth quarter and we held it together.”

Christian started the fourth on a 10-4 run to pull within a point of Spearfish with 3:14 to go. Savanah Armendariz drew a foul and knocked down the first of two free throws to tie the game a 34-34 with 1:56 to go, but her second shot rimmed out.

Sadie Marshall pulled down the offensive board off the miss, forsook an open path to the basket and dished to Thorton on the right wing. The sharp-shooting sophomore knocked down an open 3 to give the Comets a 37-34 lead with 1:53 left that they never relinquished.

Joe Kieffer said initially he wanted Marshall to take the ball to the rack, but that the decision to kick the ball out to Thorton worked out in the long run.

“Those are things that you look back on and laugh,” Kieffer said. “Thankfully it worked out in our favor and yeah it was awesome.”

The contest marked Christian’s final of the regular season.

Spearfish has three regular season games remaining and returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Douglas in Box Elder.

Christian boys cruise to fourth straight victory

Rapid City Christian started slow with six points against Spearfish in the opening quarter on Tuesday at Hart Ranch.

In the three subsequent quarters, the Comets dominated their opponent thanks to solid guard play and a strong inside presence.

“Spearfish did a nice job of doubling and being aggressive with our post guys to start the game,” Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. “We didn't adjust for a while in the first, but in the second quarter we did get the ball inside. Elijah Hoyt got on the offensive boards and had a really nice quarter for us. That really sparked us.”

Seth Hamilton led the way for Spearfish with 12 points, but the Spartans found themselves down 12 points at the break and never recovered.

“We went back to old tendencies of just not executing,” Spearfish coach Ben Schultz said. “We went rogue and weren't running the sets being called. When that happens, we don't score. It's as simple as that.”

Benson Kieffer paced Christian with 16 points, while Hoyt and Julius Frog added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Hoyt said his teammates and coaches noticed that Sturgis found success down low in a win over Spearfish on Feb. 7.

“We thought we'd try that too, because we have two pretty big posts,” Hoyt said. When we realized we weren't shooting it too great, we decided to try to work inside and get some touches to the posts.”

Both squads return to action at 7 p.m. on Thursday in road tilts as the Spartans square off with Douglas and the Comets face Hill City.