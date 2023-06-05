Rapid City Stevens sophomore Lauren Knapp shot a 5-over 77 and sits in a tie for fifth place after Day 1 of the Class AA girls state golf tournament Monday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
Knapp trails leader Allison Meyerink of Mitchell (2-under) by seven strokes. Spearfish's Alison Kennedy is also tied for fifth, while Stevens' Kamryn Shull is tied for ninth with a 78.
The Raiders are currently third in the team standings heading into Tuesday's final round. They trail leader Mitchell by 11 strokes with a combined score of 320.