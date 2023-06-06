Rapid City Stevens sophomore Lauren Knapp took four strokes off her first-round score to stay towards the top of the field Tuesday, finishing with a 6-over 150 to tie for fifth at the girls golf Class AA State Tournament at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

Knapp birdied three holes and parred 11 to shoot a 1-over 73 on Day 2. Huron's Bryn Huber and Mitchell's Allison Meyerink were named state co-champions after both finishing 1-over. Stevens senior Tanna Phares placed seventh with an 8-over and Spearfish's Alison Kennedy placed 11th with a 12-over.

Stevens finished third in the team standings with a combined score of 634, ending 18 strokes shy of state champion Mitchell. Aberdeen Central earned a runner-up finish at 619.