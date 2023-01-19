Lead-Deadwood boys stun Spearfish to sweep triangular; Spartans win girls competition

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood trailed Spearfish by six points entering the final match of the night. The 152-pound division.

Miles Renner answered the bell for the Golddiggers and pinned Jacob Ellingson one minute and 11 seconds into the first period to even the team score at 36-36 and clinch Lead-Deadwood victory on criteria.

The senior erupted with emotion following the victory, screaming to the crowd and pumping his arms in jubilation, and the Lead-Deadwood faithful responded to his passionate display.

“This feels amazing,” Renner said. “We haven't beaten Spearfish since my eighth grade year. It was amazing just to have had the opportunity and the chance and be able to win the dual.”

The tide began to turn for Lead-Deadwood during a heated battle at 106 pounds. Parker Millard eked out a hard-fought victory via a 21-17 decision over Spearfish’s Michael Zoller.

Millard’s win pulled his team within eight points of the lead and the Golddiggers won five of the last seven matches to finish on top.

“We knew going into the dual that would be the deciding factor,” head coach Mike Sneesby said. “It was just huge for him, as a seventh grader, to come in and get the win for us.”

Lead-Deadwood (2-1) claimed four victories by pin, two victories by decision and one victory by forfeit to push past Spearfish (3-2).

Spearfish defeated Hot Springs 59-18 en route to a stay even in the event.

Spartans head coach John Bokker said missing two weight classes for the tri hurt his team in the end.

“I just want us to wrestle hard and show toughness (next time out),” Bokker said. “Some of our best guys didn't get to wrestle today and I think I would have made a big difference today.”

The Golddiggers also nabbed a 48-24 win over Hot Springs earlier in the afternoon to sweep a triangular in their home gym.

“We've dealt with some changes over the past few years,” Renner said. “I feel like this year it’s been really great to work with our coaches Tyler Waterston, Mike Sneesby and Kip Mau.”

Renner said Waterson in particular has made an immediate impact as an assistant coach. Waterson wrestled at the University of Minnesota after he graduated from Spearfish.

“It’s a really great opportunity to work with Tyler,” the senior said. “Especially with him having wrestled at Minnesota and being a South Dakotan. It means a great deal to all of us.”

In girls competition, Spearfish defeated Hot Springs 16-6 and Lead-Deadwood 24-15 to claim the top spot.

Spartans standout Taylor Graveman recorded her 96th victory by pin against Golddiggers freshman Cece Percy at 37 seconds in the first period.

The Bison blanked the Golddiggers 18-0 to open the event with three straight pins by Meredith Ramacher, Serenity Schell and Sarah Rickenbach.

Rickenbach finished the day 2-1 with pins against Lead-Deadwood’s Eddy Atkins and Spearfish’s Kimberlyn Heisler.