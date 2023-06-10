Custer great Larry Luitjens passed away on Saturday at the age of 81.

Luitjens served as the boys basketball coach at Custer High School from 1973 until his retirement in 2014.

He remains the winningest coach in the history of South Dakota boys high school basketball with 748 victories in 45 years of coaching.

In 40 seasons with the Wildcats, Luitjens won five state championships in 1990, 1992, 1993, 1998 and 2002. His teams competed in 13 state championship games and 14 state tournaments.

Custer also won seven Lakota Nation Invitational titles under Luitjens.

Prior to taking over for the Wildcats, Luitjens coached for four seasons at De Smet and guided the Bulldogs to Class B state titles in 1970 and 1971. He than spent one season as the head coach at New England St. Mary's in North Dakota.