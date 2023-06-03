Belle Fourche Post 32 built a 3-0 lead in the first inning en route to a win over the Douglas Cats of Wyoming on Saturday.

Leadoff hitter Aiden Voyles went 3 for 4 for Belle Fourche (2-1) with two runs, while C Thomsen tallied three RBIs as part of a 2-for-2 performance that included a double and a run. Nolan Wahlfeldt also tripled and collected three RBIs, and Anthony Budmayr picked up a double.

Dalton Davis threw all seven innings on the mound, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out nine and walking one on 98 pitches.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 8, STURGIS POST 33 0: The Titans were shut out in five innings by the Silver Hawks in the first of two games at Veterans Classic.

Evan Stroud earned two of the Sturgis' four hits.

Owen Cass took the loss on the mound, surrendering three runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out five without a walk in three innings. Brody Royer took over in relief and gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits while fanning two and walking one in 1 2/3 innings.

RAPID CITY POST 22 EXPOS 5, STURGIS POST 33 2: The Expos rode an early 5-0 lead to a win over the Titans in the Veterans Classic.

Aiden Roberts tripled, scored two runs and tallied two RBIs for the Expos (20-2), while McCoy Rippentrop collected two RBIs.

Ryan Larson threw a complete game, giving up one earned run on eight hits while walking one without a strikeout on 79 pitches.

Xander Heller doubled and drove in a run for the Titans (0-6), while Cass doubled and scored a run.

Connor Cruickshank gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits while fanning four and walking three in 6 1/3 innings.

BILLINGS EXPOS 10, SPEARFISH POST 164 2: Spearfish was held to just one hit in a five-inning, mercy-rule loss to Billings in the Alan Tellinghuisen Memorial tournament at Black Hills Energy Stadium.

Ty Sieber notched the lone hit for Spearfish (3-12), adding an RBI, while Carter Lyon and O Brunner scored runs.

Jack Branum took the loss on the mound, surrendering 10 runs (all earned) on nine hits while striking out seven and walking two in 4 1/3 innings.