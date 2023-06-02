Belle Fourche Post 32 overcame a four-run deficit and rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Wheatland Lobos of Wyoming for its first win of the season.

Cleanup hitter Anthony Budmayr went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run, while Caden Thomsen tallied two RBIs and a run and Nolan Wahlfeldt collected two hits. Harvey Walding and Dalton Davis added stolen bases.

Aiden Voyles gave up four runs on five hits while striking out two and walking three in four innings on the mound. Wahlfeldt surrendered one run in three innings of relief, fanning four and walking one.

COLORADO ROGUE 6, STURGIS POST 33 2: Colorado Rogue (Englewood, Colo.) struck for four runs in the first inning en route to a win over the Titans in the Veterans Classic at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Connor Cruickshank went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Sturgis (0-4), while Owen Cass scored a run and added a stolen base and Aidan Wood picked up an RBI.

Danner Craig lasted 3 1/3 innings on the mound for the Titans, giving up four runs (three earned) without allowing a hit, striking out six and walking six on 81 pitches. Jake Peters finished the game in relief, surrendering two earned runs on two hits while fanning six and walking two.

Post 33 plays the Rapid City Post 22 Expos and Lincoln Southwest in the Veterans Classic on Saturday.

DOUGLAS WYOMING 7, RAPID CITY POST 315 2: Post 315 dropped it season opener Friday at home.

Leadoff batter Kyle Schlueter went 2 for 3, while Spencer Johannesen doubled and tallied two RBIs. Dawson Buckley and Jacob Mellum scored runs.

Schlueter also started on the mound and gave up four runs (all earned) on nine hits while striking out four and walking two in six innings. Braiden Blenner allowed three earned runs on four hits in one inning of relief.

SPEARFISH POST 164 10, BILLINGS EXPOS 7: Spearfish Post 164 got its bats going again, scoring double-digit runs for the second straight night in a win over Billings at the Alan Tellinghuisen Memorial tournament at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

Aiden Haught went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs for Spearfish, while Jack Branum went 2 for 2 with two runs and Ty Sieber doubled and collected three RBIs. Carter Lyon and Braden Ericks tallied two runs and two RBIs apiece.

Sieber also started on the mound and gave up six runs (one earned) on five hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out one and walking six. R Pollreisz took over in relief and tossed two innings, surrendering one earned run on one hit while fanning one without a walk.