Belle Fourche Post 32 dropped a narrow defeat to the Colorado Rogue in an offensive outpouring, 14-12, in five innings on the final day of the Rushmore Classic on Saturday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Anthony Budmayr tripled as part of a 2-for-2 performance that included two runs and two RBIs for Belle Fourche (8-9), while Caden Thomsen also tripled and scored two runs and Sam Wahlfeldt doubled and added two runs. JT Hahne chipped in two runs as well.

Wahlfeldt also started on the mound and surrendered six runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out one and walking five in 2/3 innings.

SALEM/MONTROSE/CANOVA POST 140 10, SPEARFISH POST 164 0: Spearfish fell via mercy rule in four innings on the final day of the Rushmore Classic at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Jack Branum and Aiden Haught both went 2 for 2 for Spearfish (11-27).

Riley Pollreisz scattered nine runs (seven earned) on eights on the mound, fanning two and walking one in 1 1/3 innings.

TABOR POST 183 9, WINNER/COLOME POST 169 1: Winner/Colome gave up four runs in the first inning en route to a loss to the Bluebirds at home.

Stratton Moreheart went 2 for 2 for Winner/Colome, while Zachary Olson tallied his team's lone run.

Ethan Bartels allowed six runs (all earned) on nine hits while striking out six and walking six in five innings on the mound.

WAGNER POST 11 9, WINNER/COLOME POST 169 5: Winner/Colome scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn't overcome a seven-run deficit and dropped its second contest of the day.

Landon Calhoon doubled and went 3 for 4 with a run for Winner/Colome (10-3), while Aidan Barfuss went 2 for 4 with a run, two RBIs and two steals and Bartels earned a pair of knocks.

Justin Hausmann gave up six runs (all earned) on seven hits while striking out two and walking four in 6 1/3 innings on the mound.