Belle Fourche Post 32 opened Tuesday's Region 7B Tournament with a loss to Platte Geddes Post 115 but bounced back with a victory over Stanley County Post 20 to stave off elimination at Leahy Bowl in Winner.

In the first contest the Whitecaps limited the Broncs to three hits and hung eight runs in the final four innings to claim an 8-0 win and a spot in the tournament semifinals.

Belle Fourche's Sean Wahlfeldt, Caden Thomsen and Gabe Heck each recorded a single hit in the opener.

In an elimination game against Stanley County, the Broncs fought back to secure an 8-4 victory and stay alive in tournament play. No additional stats were made available from the contest.

The Broncs return to action at 4 p.m. Wednesday against the loser of Winner/Colome Post 169 and Platte/Geddes Post 115 at Leahy Bowl.

GREGORY COUNTY 13, STANLEY COUNTY 3 (6 innings): Gregory County outhit their opponent 12-4 to open tournament play with a convincing run-rule win on Tuesday at Leahy Bowl.

S. Titgen went 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs, two RBIs and started on the mound to give his team a solid start to the postseason.

He pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits with two walks, while striking out one and walking one.

Gregory advanced to face Winner/Colome in the second round.

WINNER/COLOME 8, GREGORY COUNTY 2: Winner/Colome Post 169 opened the Region 7B regional baseball tournament with a victory over Gregory County Post 6 in the second round of the Region 7B Tournament at Leahy Bowl.

Additional stats from the contest were not made available.

The Royals advanced to the regional semifinals and will face Platte/Geddes Post 115 Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Leahy Bowl.