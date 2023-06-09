Ethan Bartels proved exceptional on the mound with a no hitter to lead Winner/Colome Post 169 to a road victory over Parkston on Friday.

He pitched a complete game and allowed one unearned run with one walk and nine strikeouts.

The game was tied at one after four innings, until Rocky Wiedman gave his team a 2-1 lead with a one run single.

Post 169 added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to clinch a 5-1 road victory and remain unbeaten.

Pierce Nelson led Winner/Colome (3-0) at the dish. He went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a walks. Aidan Barfuss went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

STURGIS POST 33 6, NEMAHA 1: Nemaha and Sturgis struggled to get the bats moving early on to open the Lewis and Clark Classic in Yankton.

The teams went scoreless in the first three innings before Nemaha took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

The Titans struck back in the sixth after they loaded the bases on three straight walks. Sturgis went on to add four runs on a hit by pitch and a pair of singles to take a 4-0 lead.

Post 33 added two runs of insurance in the top of the sixth and held on to clinch the victory.

Dylan Christenson earned the victory in a complete game outing. He allowed one run (earned) on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Owen Cass led Sturgis at the plate. The senior went 1 for 2 with a pair of runs and two walks.

BROOKINGS POST 74 12, STURGIS POST 33 7: Sturgis led 4-0 after five innings but Brookings tallied two in the sixth and 10 in the seventh to swing the momentum.

The Titans answered with three runs in the bottom of the seventh but Post 74 held off the late push.

Beau Peters led Post 33 at the plate. He went 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.

MINOT VISTAS 10, RAPID CITY POST 320 0: Minot took advantage of four Post 320 errors and totaled 12 hits to earn a victory in Day 1 of the Border Battle Tournament in Mandan, N.D.

Mason Mehlhaff was the only Star with multiple hits. He went 2 for 4 with his teams only RBI.

Kolby Denke suffered the loss in four innings as the starter. He allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits with one walk and one strikeout.

FARGO POST 2 7, RAPID CITY POST 320 0: Fargo Post 2 held Post 320 to three hits to secure a victory on Day 1 of the Border Battle in Mandan, N.D.

The Stars (9-16) managed five hits and committed three errors. Post 2 totaled seven hits without committing an error.

Post 320 returns to action at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Mandan Chiefs as play in the tournament continues.