Rapid City Post 22 bounced back to nab a pair of walk-off victories against Casper Post 2 and Pierre Post 8 on Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Hardhats opened the day with a 9-8 walk-off win over the Oilers in nine innings and capped the afternoon with a 9-8 win over Pierre in seven innings.

HARDHATS 9, CASPER 8 (9 innings): Alex Dietrich sealed Game 1 with a one-run double that scored Harrison Good in the bottom of the ninth and gave Post 22 a solid start to its doubleheader.

The Hardhats trailed 6-1 in the bottom of the second and pushed back to take an 8-7 lead after four.

Casper Post 2 responded with a run in the top of the fifth to tie the score.

Neither team graced the scoreboard over the next two innings to push the contest into extras.

The two squads went quietly into the ninth inning when Post 22 found a spark in the home half on a one-out single by Good. Dietrich sealed the deal in the following at bat with a double to right that plated Good and ended the game.

Good led the team at the plate as he went 5 for 6 at the dish with two RBIs and two runs scored. He also earned the win on the mound as he closed it out with two shutout innings in relief.

Good didn’t surrender a hit in the outing, striking out three and walking one.

HARDHATS 9, PIERRE 8: Pierre committed a fatal error in the bottom of the seventh that allowed Philip Bentz to score the winning run for Post 22 on a ground ball by Tate Crosswait.

Both teams committed four errors in the contest and Pierre outhit the Hardhats 12-10.

Hayden Leighty earned the win in two innings of relief. He allowed one run (unearned) on three hits with one strikeout and no walks.

Pierre led 8-6 after 5 1/2 innings, but Post 22 battled back with two in the sixth and one in the seventh to sweep the doubleheader.

The Hardhats (22-12) return to action at 11 a.m. Wednesday against Brandon Valley at Fitzgerald Stadium.

RENNER POST 307 11, SPEARFISH POST 164 0 (5 innings): Renner outhit Spearfish 10-1 to secure a run-rule victory in five innings to open the final day of the Lewis and Clark Classic in Vermillion.

Spearfish gave up single runs in the first and second, but surrendered nine runs in the third inning.

Ty Sieber recorded the only hit for Post 164 and went 1 for 2 at the plate.

Jacob Sanderson earned the win on the bump with a one hitter in five innings. He gave up the one hit with one walk and five strikeouts.

BRANDON VALLEY 8, SPEARFISH 2: Brandon Valley jumped out to an early 8-0 lead to run away with a victory Sunday in Vermillion.

Spearfish (4-18) managed three hits in the contest and gave up eight hits. It marked the fourth straight loss for Post 164.

Aiden Haught and Kaden Feyereisen each went 1 for 3 with a run in the contest to lead the way for Spearfish.

Post 164 returns to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a doubleheader against Box Elder Post 164 at Black Hills Energy Stadium.

MANDAN CHIEFS 6, POST 320 5 (8 innings): The Chiefs walked off the Stars in the bottom of the eighth on a two-out, one-run single by Brayden Bunnell that scored Lucas Burgom on the final day of the Border Battle Tournament in Mandan, N.D.

Post 320 (9-18) outhit their opponent 11-7 and had four players finish with multiple hits, but couldn’t fend off the home team in extra innings. It marked the team’s fifth straight loss.

Isaac Dike went 3 for 4 to lead the Stars at the plate but suffered the loss in 2/3 innings of relief on the bump. Mason Mehlhaff, Ryan Rufledt and Jett Wetzler each finished with two hits in the contest.

Post 320 returns home at 7 p.m. Tuesday to host Brandon Valley at Pete Lien Memorial Stadium.