Rapid City Post 22 racked up 16 hits and clobbered Millard West 17-4 in five innings at the College World Series tournament Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tate Crosswait homered and went 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs for the Hardhats (30-18), while Hayden Holec doubled twice as part of a 3-for-4 performance that included two runs and three RBIs. Harrison Good collected three hits with two runs and an RBI, Aaron Roach earned a trio of hits with three RBIs and two runs and Ridge Inhofer added two runs and three RBIs.

Declan Mickley allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out two and walking two in four innings on the mound.

ETC KNIGHTS 11, BELLE FOURCHE POST 32 1: Belle Fourche was mercy-ruled in four innings.

Caden Thomsen doubled for Post 32 (7-5), while Dalton Davis scored his team's lone run.

Sam Wahlfeldt gave up eight runs (seven earned) on five hits while striking out two and walking five in 2 1/3 innings on the mound.

HARRISBURG POST 167 4, STURGIS POST 33 3: The Titans gave up a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to fall in extras on the road.

Owen Cass went 2 for 4 with a run for Sturgis, while Dylan Christenson doubled and tallied two RBIs.

Aidan Wood surrendered three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out three and walking six in 5 1/3 innings on the mound. Beau Peters finished the contest in the relief, allowing one run (earned) on five hits while fanning two and walking two in 2 1/3 innings.

HICKMAN POST 105 11, STURGIS POST 33 0: The Titans were mercy-ruled in five innings and suffered their second loss of the day.

Conner Cruickshank went 2 for 2 for Sturgis (7-18).

Jake Peters surrendered eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits while striking out three and walking two in 2 2/3 innings on the mound.