Ridge Inhofer, Hayden Holec and Tate Crosswait hit home runs as Rapid City Post 22 scored eight runs in the first inning en route to a 17-3 win over Bellevue East in five innings at the Gopher Classic on Friday in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Inhofer finished 3 for 4 for the Hardhats, including a triple, with two runs and three RBIs, while Holec went 2 for 4 with two runs and four RBIs and Crosswait added two runs and three RBIs.

Wyatt Reeder went 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs, Harrison Good tallied three hits with two runs, Aiden Roberts collected two hits with two runs and an RBI and Dominic McKnight added two hits with two runs and two RBIs.

Declan Mickley allowed two runs (both earned) on one hit while striking out three and walking one in 3 2/3 innings.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 5, RAPID CITY POST 22 3: The Hardhats snapped a six-game losing streak in their second game of the Gopher Classic.

Roberts doubled twice and finished 3 for 4 for Post 22 (37-20) with two runs, while Reeder collected a pair of knocks and drove in one run.

Eli Kelley took the loss on the mound, surrendering five runs (four earned) on six hits while fanning six and walking one in six innings.

MANKATO 10, RAPID CITY POST 320 6: The Stars gave up six runs in the third inning and dropped their first Gopher Classic game in Mankato, Minnesota.

Jace Wetzler doubled and went 2 for 3 for Post 320, while Kolby Denke went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI and Joe Corwin added two runs.

Jett Wetzler lasted 2 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out four without a walk.

RAPID CITY POST 320 12, NEW PRAGUE POST 45 9: The Stars matched New Prague's six runs in the top of the first inning with six of their own in the bottom-half of the first and pulled away for a victory at the Gopher Classic in Mankato, Minnesota.

Jace Wetzler doubled and went 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs for Post 320 (20-27), while Isaac Dike went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs and Ben Dressler tallied three hits with two RBIs. Corwin collected two hits and one run, and T Sayles and Mason Mehlhaff added two runs each.

SPEARFISH POST 164 11, EXCELSIOR POST 259 5: Spearfish built a nine-run through four innings to earn a win in its Gopher Classic opener.

Antonio Serrano homered and finished 2 for 2 with two runs and four RBIs, while Ty Sieber went 2 for 4 with two runs and Jack Branum added three RBIs and one run. Braden Ericks chipped in two runs, while Kaidon Feyereisen, Duncan Martin and Haylon Heitling all went 2 for 4 with one run and one RBI.

Sieber surrendered five runs (four earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking four in five innings.

OSSEO POST 172 13, SPEARFISH POST 164 2: Spearfish fell behind by 10 runs and couldn't recover in a five-inning, mercy-rule loss at the Gopher Classic.

Ericks doubled and scored a run for Spearfish (x-x), while Sieber and Serrano added a pair of hits and one RBI apiece.

Branum gave up 10 runs (eight earned) on eight hits while fanning one and walking two in two innings.