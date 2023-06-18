Rapid City Post 22 bounced back with a doubleheader sweep of Fargo Post 400 on Saturday in Fargo, N.D.

The Hardhats opened the day with a 10-7 victory over Post 400 and closed it with an 8-5 win.

Post 22 improved to 24-14 overall by taking care of business in the twin bill.

RAPID CITY POST 22 10, FARGO POST 400 7: The Hardhats trailed 5-2 after three innings, but pushed back with five in the fourth to take control of the game.

Hayden Holec led the way for the Hardhats with a pair of doubles. He went 3 for 4 with five RBIs.

Tate Crosswait added a two run homer in the fourth that tied the game at 5-5.

Willis Lemer earned the win on the bump in three innings of relief. He allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Lee Neugebauer picked up the save as he held Fargo without a hit in two shutout innings to close it out.

RAPID CITY POST 22 8, FARGO POST 400 5: The Hardhats trailed by a pair of runs after three innings but scored five unanswered to claim a road sweep.

Hayden Holec led Post 22 at the plate, as went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Alex Dietrich finished 2 for 3 at the plate.

Eli Kelley earned the win in 3 1/3 shoutout innings of relief. He allowed two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Palmer Jacobs picked up the save in 1 1/3 innings of work. He no-hit Fargo with one walk and one strikeout.

Post 22 returns to action at 11 a.m. Sunday for Game 1 of a doubleheader against West Fargo in Fargo, N.D.

BUFFALO POST 270 4, RAPID CITY POST 320 1: Buffalo jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three and never looked back on Saturday in the Dakota Classic in Renner.

The Stars managed three hits by Joe Corwin, Ryan Rufledt and Jace Wetzler in the contest.

Jack Ammerman suffered the loss in two innings as a starter. He allowed three runs (all earned) on four hits with no walks and one strikeout.

RENNER POST 307 13, RC POST 320 2 (5 innings): Renner charged out to a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back in the run-rule victory.

The Stars (12-22) managed five hits and committed two errors.

Jett Wetzler went 2 for 3 at the plate. Ryan Rufledt put Post 320 on the board with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth.

Kolby Denke suffered the loss in one inning as a starter. He allowed six runs (all earned) on two hits with four walks and a strikeout.

The Stars return to action at 9:30 a.m. against SOS Heating and Cooling in Renner.