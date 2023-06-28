Rapid City Post 22 blew past Pierre Post 8, 16-5, in six innings in their first meeting of a doubleheader Wednesday in the state capital.

Alex Dietrich homered as part of a 4-for-4 performance that included a double, two runs and five RBIs for the Hardhats. Harrison Good also homered, going 2 for 3 with a double and three runs, while Aiden Roberts collected a pair of knocks and two runs and Ridge Inhofer tallied two hits, including a triple, along with two runs and three RBIs.

Dominic McKnight, Aaron Roach and Philip Bentz added three runs apiece as Post 22 finished with 14 hits, eight of which went for extra bases.

Palmer Jacobs surrendered five runs (all earned) on seven hits while striking out three and walking two in three innings on the mound. Eli Kelley took over in relief and tossed three scoreless frames, giving up two hits while fanning two and walking one.

PIERRE POST 8 12, RAPID CITY POST 22 9: The Hardhats rallied for the four runs in the top of the seventh innings but couldn't erase a seven-run deficit and fell to Pierre Post 8 to split their doubleheader.

Dietrich homered for the second straight game and collected five more RBIs for Post 22 (31-19), giving him 10 for the day, and added two runs as part of a 2-for-3 performance. Roberts earned a pair of hits, while Good picked up three runs, Hayden Holec scored two runs and Zeke Farlee doubled and added two RBIs.

Lee Neugebauer allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits while striking out three and walking two in two innings on the mound. Jadon Moreno took over in relief and tossed the final four innings, surrendering four runs (all earned) on four hits while fanning three and walking three.

RAPID CITY POST 22 EXPOS 8, RAPID CITY POST 315 4: The Expos built a seven-run lead through the first four innings and ran away with a victory over Post 315 at the Rushmore Classic at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Brodee Matthews went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Post 315 (4-10), while Spencer Johannesen collected a pair of knocks and one run and T Smith added two RBIs.

Colten Morlang gave up eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits while striking out four and walking five in 3 1/3 innings on the mound.

Grayden Juve doubled and went 2 for 3 for the Expos (41-7) with one run and one RBI, while Lars Kieffer, Ryan Neugebauer and Jace Morgan tallied two runs apiece.

Ryan Larson lasted three innings on the mound, allowing one run (earned) on four hits while fanning four and walking two.