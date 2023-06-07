Rapid City Post 22 split a pair of in-state games against Brookings Post 74 and Aberdeen Wednesday at Bob Shelden Field in Brookings.

The Hardhats started the day with a 7-5 comeback victory over the Smittys behind solid pitching performances by Declan Mickley and Eli Kelley.

Aberdeen struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the first, but Post 22 took control with a six-run third.

The Hardhats finished with nine hits and five errors, while the Smittys tallied five hits and five errors.

Mickley earned the victory on the bump in three innings of work. He allowed two runs (none earned) on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Kelley picked up a save in four innings of relief as he surrendered three runs (one earned) on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

At the plate Harrison Good went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Alex Dietrich went 2 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored, and Lee Neugebauer went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

BROOKINGS POST 74 5, RAPID CITY POST 22 2: The Hardhats outhit their opponent 8-4 but Brookings made the most of its opportunities to win its second game against Post 22 in as many days.

The Hardhats (19-11) fell behind 5-0 after five innings and managed single runs in the sixth and seventh.

Haden Holec was the only Post 22 player to finish with multiple hits. He went 2 for 4 with a run scored.

River Walters suffered the loss in two innings as a starter. He allowed four runs (all earned) on two hits with one walk and no strikeouts.

The Hardhats return to action at 5 p.m. Saturday as they host Pierre and Casper Post 2 in a doubleheader at Fitzgerald Stadium.

POST 320 SHOOTERS 13, BELLE FOURCHE POST 32 11 (Game 1): The Post 320 Shooters survived a late push by Belle Fourche to secure a victory at Pete Lien Memorial Field on Wednesday.

The Shooters led 9-1 after three innings but the Broncs rallied with two in the fourth and seven in the fifth to take a 10-9 lead.

But a four run sixth allowed the Shooters to clinch a two-run victory in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

BELLE FOURCHE POST 32 6, POST 320 SHOOTERS 4 (Game 2): Belle Fourche surrendered two runs in the first, but battled back to split the twin bill.

The Broncs scored a single run in the second, third, fourth and fifth to move in front 4-2 before the Shooters tied the game with a pair in the home half of the fifth.

Post 32 (4-2) added two more runs in the sixth to take control and pick up the road win.

Caden Thomason led the way for the Broncs and went 3 for 4 with four RBIs.

WINNER/COLOME POST 169 8, GREGORY COUNTY POST 6 6: Post 169 hung six runs in the fourth to fend off Gregory and pick up the home win.

Winner/Colome improved to 2-0 on the season and Gregory County fell to 0-1

Landon Calhoon led Winner/Colome as he went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI from the leadoff spot.

Justin Hausmann picked up the win in four innings as a starter. He allowed four runs on six hits with two walks and one strikeout.