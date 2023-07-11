Three pitchers combined to give up just two hits as Rapid City Post 22 shut out Sturgis Post 33, 6-0, on Tuesday at Strong Field in Sturgis.

Declan Mickley started for the Hardhats (41-20) and surrendered both hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking five. Jadon Moreno tossed 2 1/3 innings in relief without allowing a knock, fanning two, and Eli Kelley finished the final 1/3 of the contest, striking out one and walking one.

Aiden Roberts picked up the only multi-hit performance of the evening, going 2 for 3 with two runs, while Harrison Good tallied a pair of RBIs and Wyatt Reeder added two runs. The Hardhats have won 14 of their last 16 games.

Connor Cruickshank and Yaden Miller notched the only hits for the Titans (9-20).

Kain Peters gave up six runs (four earned) on seven hits on the mound for Sturgis, fanning six and walking two in 6 1/3 innings.

PLATTE/GEDDES 6, WINNER/COLOME POST 169 4: Winner/Colome scored three runs in the top of the first inning but gave up four in the bottom-half and couldn't take the lead again in a loss to the WhiteCaps.

Aiden Barfuss homered, tripled and finished 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs for Winner/Colome (11-6), and Landon Calhoon added a double.

J Hausmann took the loss on the mound, scattering six runs (all earned) on six hits while striking out two and walking six in four innings.