Landon Calhoon pitched a complete game and stalled Valentine to one run to push Winner/Colome Post 169 to a 5-1 road victory.

The Royals (11-4) win, their first in July, snapped a three-game losing streak.

Cahloon allowed one run (earned) on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Pierce Nelson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Zachary Olson went 2 for 3 and walked once, to lead Winner/Colome at the plate.

WATERTOWN 9, SPEARFISH POST 164 4: Spearfish jumped out to an early 3-0 advantage with a three-run third, but Watertown surged down the stretch.

Post 17 answered with four runs in the bottom of the third, two in the fourth and fifth and one in the sixth to secure a home victory.

Antonio Serrano went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored to led the way for Spearfish in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

WATERTOWN 16, SPEARFISH POST 164 5 (5 innings): Watertown started strong and finished strong to sweep the twin bill with a run-rule victory.

Post 17 outhit Post 164 10-6 in the contest and Spearfish committed three errors in the field.

Ty Sieber, Antonio Serrano and Duncan Martin led Post 164 with two hits each. Serrano added a pair of RBIs and Sieber scored twice.

Spearfish (11-29) returns to action at 8 a.m. Friday in the Gopher Classic in Minneapolis.

GILLETTE RUSTLERS 11, BELLE FOURCHE POST 32 4: Gillette started the day strong with a seven-run road victory over Belle Fourche.

Gillette jumped out to a 7-1 lead after three innings and never looked back.

The Broncs committed six errors in the contest and only managed five hits.

Harvey Walding paced Belle Fourche. He finished the day 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored.

BELLE FOURCHE POST 32 8, GILLETTE RUSTLERS 7: The Broncs didn't back away in Game 2 to survive a late run by the Rustlers and secure a walk-off win.

Post 32 led 7-5 after six innings but Gillette managed to tie the game with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Belle Fourche started the bottom half of the inning strong with a leadoff double to center by Anthony Budmayr. Nolan Wahlfeldt followed with a game-winning one-run single to center to end the night on a high note for the home team.

Aiden Voyles earned the win on the bump in one inning of relief. He allowed two unearned runs on one hit with one walk and one strikeout.

Belle Fourche (9-10) returns to action at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a twin bill against the Rustlers in Gillette, Wyoming.