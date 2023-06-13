Spearfish Post 164 grabbed a pair of wins against Box Elder Post 315 on Tuesday at Black Hills Energy Stadium.

Spearfish opened the day with a 16-3 victory over its visitors in five innings and kept up the momentum with a 5-4 victory of Post 315 in Game 2.

Spearfish improved to 6-18 and Post 315 fell to 2-4.

Game 1: Post 164 16, Post 315 3 (5 innings)

In Game 1, Post 315 fell behind 2-0 in the top of the second but rallied with one run in the second and 15 in the third.

In the third, Spearfish sent 21 batters to the plate, racked up nine hits, tallied six walks and took advantage of two errors and a hit batter.

Jack Branum, Owen Bruner, Haylon Heiting and Duncan Martin finished the contest with two hits each.

Walker Viessman earned the win in five innings as a starter. He allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Game 2: Post 164 5, Post 315 4

In Game 2, Spearfish struck first with three runs in the first and fended off Post 315 to secure the sweep.

Braden Ericks and Branum led Post 164 in the contest. Branum went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Ericks went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Will Scharf earned the win in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed seven hits and four runs with three strikeous.