Down by a run, Spearfish Post 164 rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth inning to beat Belle Fourche Post 32, 8-5, in a six-inning game in the Rushmore Classic on Thursday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Ty Sieber doubled and tallied two RBIs for Spearfish (10-24), which drew eight total walks, while C Lyon, Aiden Haught and A Meverden scored two runs apiece.

Braden Ericks surrendered four runs (all earned) on nine hits while striking out five and walking three in three innings on the mound. Sean Sewell gave up one run on one while fanning two and walking two in three frames of relief.

Harvey Walding went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Broncs, while Nolan Wahlfeldt collected a pair of hits along with one run and RBI and Dalton Davis added two RBIs.

Aiden allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out four and walking four in four innings on the mound.

RAPID CITY POST 315 6, BELLE FOURCHE POST 32 4: Post 315 scored three unanswered runs to beat Post 32 in a six-inning game at the Rushmore Classic at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Kyle Schlueter went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Rapid City (5-9), which drew nine total walks, while William Waddell and Tegan Smith tallied two runs apiece.

Tyler Remington scattered four runs (all earned) on eight hits while striking out five and walking three in four innings on the mound. Waddell tossed two scoreless frames in relief, surrendering one hit and fanning two.

Walding went 3 for 4 for Belle Fourche (8-7), while Voyles collected two hits and a run and Caden Thomsen tripled added two RBIs.

Anthony Budmayr gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits while striking out four and walking six in four innings on the mound.