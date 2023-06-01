Spearfish Post 164 opened the Alan Tellinghuisen Memorial by mercy-ruling Belle Fourche Post 32, 13-2, in four and a half innings.

Carter Lyon and Braden Ericks both went 2 for 4 with one run and one RBI for Spearfish (2-11), Kaidon Feyereisen tripled, scored two runs and collected three RBIs and D Martin scored two runs and drove in two, while Ty Sieber and Aiden Haught picked up two runs each and Haylon Heiting added two RBIs.

Braden Ericks gave up two earned runs on the mound on four hits while striking out six and walking two.

Evan Vissia earned one run and one RBI for Belle Fourche (0-1), tallying a triple, while Aiden Voyles added a run. Caden Thomson also doubled.

Starter Sean Wahlfeldt gave up six runs (all earned) on five hits while fanning one and walking four in 2 1/3 innings.

WINNER/COLOME POST 169 5, WAGNER POST 11 3 (8 innings): Winner/Colome scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning, then held on in the bottom-half of the frame to win its season opener on the road in extras.

Pierce Nelson went 2 for 3 with a run for Winner/Colome, while Aiden Barfuss tallied two RBIs. Landon Calhoon's double was his team's only extra-base hit of the game. Winner/Colome struck out 11 times.

Ethan Bartels threw seven innings on the mound, allowing two runs (both earned) on seven hits while striking out nine and and walking three on 107 pitches. Barfuss took over in the eighth and gave up one run (zero earned) on one hit while fanning one without a walk on 14 pitches.