Spearfish Post 164 scored 11 unanswered runs over the third, fourth and fifth innings, including six in the fourth, to beat Rapid City Post 315, 11-5, at the Rushmore Classic on Friday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Ty Sieber collected three doubles as part of a 3-for-4 performance that included two runs and three RBIs for Spearfish, while Antonio Serrano went 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI, Jack Branum earned a pair of hits with a run and three RBIs and Carter Lyon picked up two hits, including a double, with three runs and one RBI. Aiden Haught added two hits, Braden Ericks scored two runs and Travis Deuel tripled.

David Keller lasted two innings on the mound, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits while striking out two and walking four. Will Scharf tossed four scoreless innings to earn the victory in relief, giving up two hits while fanning two and walking two.

Riley Palmer went 3 for 3 for Post 315 (5-10), including a double, driving in a pair of runs, while Brodee Matthews tallied two runs. Spencer Johannessen also doubled.

Luke Hanzik scattered seven runs (all earned) on 10 hits on the mound, striking out two and walking two in 3 1/3 innings.

RAPID CITY POST 22 EXPOS 15, SPEARFISH POST 164 0: Spearfish gave up 13 runs in the first inning to fall to the Expos via mercy rule in three innings at the Rushmore Classic at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Deuel notched the only hit of the game for Spearfish (11-25).

Kaidon Feyereisen surrendered eight runs (all earned) on three hits on the mound, walking five without recording a strikeout in 2/3 innings.

Grayden Juve went 3 for 3 for the Expos with two runs and three RBIs, while Kain McLeod added a pair of hits, two runs and two RBIs, Lars Kieffer tallied three runs and an RBI, Carter Johnson earned two runs, Jace Morgan scored three runs and added an RBI and McCoy Rippentrop chipped in two RBIs.

Rowan Frederickson tossed three scoreless inning on one-hit baseball, fanning four and walking one.

RAPID CITY POST 22 EXPOS 10, BELLE FOURCHE POST 32 0: The Broncs were mercy-ruled by the Expos in three and a half innings at the Rushmore Classic at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Evan Vissia, Nolan Wahlfeldt and JT Hane notched hits for the Broncs (8-8).

Dalton Davis gave up 10 runs (all earned) on 11 hits while striking out four and walking two in three innings on the mound.

Ryan Neugebauer went 3 for 3 for the Expos (44-7) with one run and three RBIs, while Dawson Inhofer went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI. Jace Morgan collected a pair of hits and an run, Hadley Burrus drove in two, and Kieffer and Juve added two runs apiece.

McLeod tossed four scoreless innings, surrendering three hits while fanning two without a walk.