Spearfish Post 164 scored nine runs in the fourth inning en route to an 11-1 win over Sturgis Post 33 in six innings in the first of a doubleheader Thursday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

Antonio Serrano homered and doubled for Spearfish, finishing 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs, while Jack Branum went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Braden Ericks collected a pair of knocks with a run and an RBI, and Haylon Heitling added two runs and two RBIs.

Ericks threw all six innings on the mound, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out four and walking four.

Yaden Miller tallied the lone run for Sturgis, and Dylan Christenson picked up an RBI.

Christenson started on the mound and allowed six runs (all earned) on six hits without a strikeout or walk in 3 1/3 innings.

STURGIS POST 33 10, SPEARFISH POST 164 4: The Titans racked up 13 hits to beat Spearfish in their second meeting of the day to split the doubleheader.

Connor Cruickshank went 3 for 4 for Sturgis (10-23) with three runs and an RBI, while Adam Flohr went 2 for 3, including a double with two RBIs, Jake Peters earned a pair of knocks with a run and an RBI and Bricon Herren picked up two hits and one run. Aidan Wood added a run and two RBIs, and and Brody Royer picked up two runs.

Beau Peters surrendered four runs (four earned) on five hits while fanning six and walking four in six innings.

Ericks hit a two-out, bases-loaded double for Spearfish (13-35), plating three runs.

David Keller scattered six runs (all earned) on eight hits without a strikeout or walk in 4 1/3 innings.

POST 22 BULLETS 7, BELLE FOURCHE POST 32 4: Reagan Koskan threw a complete game as the Bullets won the first of two meetings against the Broncs on Thursday.

Koskan gave up four earned runs on nine hits while striking out two and walking two on 116 pitches.

Blayn Hunt went 2 for 4 for the Bullets with a run and an RBI, while John Paul Sullivan collected a pair of knocks and a run and Sam Tordsen added two runs.

Aiden Voyles doubled and went 2 for 4 for the Broncs with a run, while Gabe Heck picked up two hits and a run and Nolan Wahlfeldt added a run and two RBIs.

Wahlfeldt also started on the mound and allowed five runs (three earned) on three hits while fanning four and walking four in four innings.

POST 22 BULLETS 16, BELLE FOURCHE POST 32 6: Trevor Schlosser went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate as the Bullets mercy-ruled the Broncs in six innings for doubleheader sweep.

Schlosser collected four RBIs and a run, while R Scott went 3 for 5 with three runs and one RBI for the Bullets (46-6). Hunt, Ashton Paulson and Aiden Devine tallied two runs and an RBI each, while Sullivan and Koskan chipped in two runs apiece.

Easton Tesch tossed 4 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out five and walking five.

Caden Thomsen doubled and finished 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs for the Broncs (9-14), while Heck picked up a pair of hits with two runs and one RBI. Voyles added two runs and an RBI, and Sam Wahlfeldt tallied two RBIs.

Dalton Davis took the look on the mound, surrendering seven runs (three earned) on four hits while fanning two and walking three in three innings.