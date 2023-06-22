Rapid City Post 320 split a pair of road games against Yankton Post 12 and Brookings Post 74 on Thursday.

The Stars opened the day with a 9-4 victory over Yankton behind another solid outing by Jett Wetzler.

Wetzler pitched a complete game and allowed four runs (two earned) on 10 hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Joe Corwin and Ryan Rufledt support their pitcher with multi-hit performances. Corwin went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Rufledt went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored.

BROOKINGS POST 74 5, RAPID CITY POST 320 3: Later in the afternoon Brookings took advantage of three Post 320 errors to secure a two-run victory.

The Stars trailed 4-0 after five innings but outpaced Post 74 3-1 in the final inning and a half. But O. Schneider held on to secure the victory on the bump for Brookings in a complete-game outing.

Corwin went 2 for 3 at the dish to lead the Stars.

The Stars (14-23) hit the field again at 5 p.m. Friday in a road doubleheader against Salem/Montrose/Canova Post 140.

FREMONT POST 20 3, RAPID CITY POST 22 2: The Hardhats pushed back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth but fell short in CWS Classic at Creighton Prep in Omaha, Nebraska.

Fremont held Post 22 to one hit in the contest behind a solid pitching performance by B. Phillips and N. Jones.

Harrison Good suffered the loss in four innings as a starter. He allowed two runs (both earned) on one hit with seven walks and five strikeouts.

The Hardhats (27-18) return to action at 7:30 p.m. against the Millard South Patriots as tournament play continues in Omaha.

STURGIS POST 33 5, PRIMETIME 17U 3: The Titans survived a late push by PrimeTime to pick up a victory on Thursday in the CWS Classic at Creighton Prep in Omaha, Nebraska.

Post 33 jumped out to a 5-0 lead before PrimeTime tallied three runs in the top of the sixth. The Titans held on as Dylan Christenson picked up a save in 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Owen Cass earned the win in five shutout innings as a starter. He surrendered four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Aidan Wood, Connor Cruickshank and Adam Flohr each tallied two hits to lead Sturgis at the plate.

The Titans (6-15) return to action at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in a twin bill against Gross, Neb. and Metros 18U as tournament play continues in Omaha, Nebraska.

BOX ELDER POST 315 12, CLARK 2 (5 INNINGS): Post 315 tallied 11 hits and overcame five errors to pick up a run-rule victory on Thursday in Hot Springs.

Tyler Remington picked up the win in a complete game on the mound. He allowed two runs (both earned) on six hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Spencer Johannsen and Tegan Knight led Box Elder at the plate with two hits each. Johannsen added two runs scored, while Knight tallied two RBIs and a run scored.

Post 315 (4-8) returns to action at 11 a.m. on Wednesday against the Rapid City Post 22 Expos at Pete Lien Memorial Field.