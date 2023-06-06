Jett Wetzler threw a no-hitter as Rapid City Post 320 shut out Sturgis Post 33 12-0 on Tuesday at Strong Field in Sturgis.

Wetzler tallied four strikeouts and one walk on 77 pitches in seven innings.

“I do well with pressure,” he said. “It wasn’t really a huge deal and I didn’t feel any nerves or anything. It was very cool and I pitched well. I was kind of expecting it at the end, so it wasn’t anything too exciting.”

Stars head coach Lane Hovde said it's the first time he’s coached a pitcher that accomplished the rare feat.

“It doesn’t happen too often, so it’s always an awesome thing when it does,” he said. “He just went out and shoved. He handled his business and threw first-pitch strikes."

The Stars racked up 11 hits and committed just one error in the contest, while the Titans committed three errors and put just two runners on base via a walk and hit batter.

Ryan Rufledt led the way for Post 320 at the plate as he went 3 for 4 with three runs and a walk. Isaac Dike went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Jhett Peterson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, one run and one walk. Ben Dressler went 2 for 3 with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored.

CASPER POST 2 11, POST 320 7: The Stars started strong and led 4-0 after one but the Oilers hung six in the fourth to take control of the game.

Post 320 (9-14) totaled nine hits and committed five errors. Post 2 racked up nine hits and committed two errors.

Lukas Kanta suffered the loss in 1/3 innings of relief action. He surrendered six runs (all earned) on four hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

Ryan Rufledt led the Stars at the plate and went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run scored. Mason Mehlhaff, Isaac Dike and Teagan Sayles totaled two hits each.

BROOKINGS POST 74 5, RAPID CITY POST 22 4 (10 INNINGS): The Hardhats surrendered an RBI-sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to fall to the Bandits via walk-off in the first of a doubleheader on the road.

Alex Dietrich homered for Post 22, adding an RBI, while Dominic McKnight went 2 for 3 with two runs and Hayden Holec went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Zeke Farlee collected a pair of knocks.

Starting pitcher Aaron Roach lasted two innings, giving up one run (earned) on two hits and one walk without a strikeout. Hayden Leighty tossed 7 2/3 innings in relief, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and six walks while striking out three.

RAPID CITY POST 22 11, BROOKINGS POST 74 5: The Hardhats responded from their walk-off loss in Game 1 of their doubleheader to beat the Bandits in Game 2 with 10 combined hits.

McKnight went 2 for 4 with two runs and one RBI for Post 22 (18-10), while Dietrich went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Lee Neugebauer collected two runs and two RBIs, Roach and Peyton Tipton tallied two runs and one RBI apiece, Ridge Inhofer added two runs and Holec notched two RBIs.

Jadon Moreno gave up one run (unearned) on two hits while striking out one and walking two in two innings. Neugebauer earned the win in relief, allowing two runs (both earned) on three hits while fanning four walking three in three innings. Inhofer surrendered two runs on one hit to finish the game.