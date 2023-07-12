Rapid City Post 320 scored seven runs in the third inning en route to an 11-1 win in four and a half innings over Sturgis Post 33 in the first of a doubleheader Wednesday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Jett Wetzler homered and drove in two runs for the Stars, while Tegan Sayles went 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI and Ben Dressler doubled and added two runs and two RBIs. Joe Corwin tallied two RBIs and and Jhett Peterson picked up two runs and one RBI.

Wetzler also started on the mound and gave up one run (unearned) on one hit while striking out three without a walk in four innings.

Aidan Wood notched the only hit and lone run for the Titans.

Connor Cruickshank scattered seven runs (three earned) on six hits while fanning one and walking three in 2 1/3 innings.

RAPID CITY POST 320 11, STURGIS POST 33 0: The Stars built a 10-run lead in three innings and beat the Titans in four and a half innings to earn the doubleheader sweep.

Wetzler doubled, scored three runs and drove in another for Post 320 (23-29), while Ryan Rufledt and Jack Ammerman earned one run and two RBIs apiece. Sayles added two RBIs and James Furchner picked up two runs.

Laadon Faatz earned the win on the mound, tossing four scoreless innings while giving up one hit and striking out five with one walk.

Adam Flohr earned the lone hit of the contest for Sturgis (9-22).

Danner Craig allowed five runs (all earned) on four hits while striking out one and walking three in 2/3 innings.

GILLETTE RUSTLERS 6, BELLE FOURCHE POST 32 5: The Broncs gave up five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and lost on a walk-off error in the first of a doubleheader.

Caden Thomsen went 2 for 2 for Belle Fourche, including a triple, with an RBI, while Dalton Davis tallied two runs and an RBI and J Hahne added two RBIs.

Aiden Voyles scattered six runs (four earned) on the eight hits on the mound, striking out three and walking one in 6 1/3 innings.

GILLETTE RUSTLERS 7, BELLE FOURCHE POST 32 6: The Broncs surrendered a four-run lead in the final two innings and lost on a bases-loaded, two-run single with two outs.

Davis doubled and finished 3 for 4 with one run and two RBIs for Belle Fourche (9-12), while Gabe Heck went 3 for 3, including a double with three RBIs and Evan Vissia added two hits with three runs.

Anthony Budmayr gave up two runs (both earned) on two hits while striking out eight and walking seven on 4 2/3 innings on the mound.

CHADRON POST 12 10, SPEARFISH POST 164 9: Spearfish tied the game in the top of the seventh inning but lost on a walk-off single in the first of a doubleheader.

Jack Branum went 3 for 4 with one run and two RBIs for Spearfish, while Braden Ericks went 2 for 2 with three runs and one RBI and Ty Sieber earned a pair of knocks, including a double, with two runs and two RBIs. Antonio Serrano picked up two hits with a pair of RBIs, and Haylon Heitling added two runs.

Will Scharf surrendered five runs (three earned) on 10 hits while fanning two and walking three in 4 1/3 innings.

CHADRON POST 12 13, SPEARFISH POST 164 10: Spearfish racked up 10 hits but couldn't get past a hot-hitting Chadron team.

Serrano doubled twice and finished 3 for 4 for Spearfish (12-34) with two runs and two RBIs, while Aidan Haught tripled and went 3 for 4 with a run and three RBIs. Carter Lyon added three runs and and Sieber tallied three runs as part of a 2-for-3 performance.

Walker Viessman took the loss on the mound, allowing 10 runs (six earned) on 10 hits while walking two without recording a strikeout in three innings.

GREGORY COUNTY 7, WINNER/COLOME POST 169 1: Sawyer Tietgen threw a complete game as Gregory topped Winner/Colome.

Titgen allowed one run (earned) on two hits while striking out one and walking one on 63 pitches.

Rylan Peck finished 2 for 3 with one run and two RBIs for Gregory (6-5), and Kade Braun added a double.

Landon Calhoon doubled for Winner/Colome (11-7), tallying one of just two hits for his squad. Zachary Olson scored the lone run.

Ethan Bartels allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits while fanning five and walking six in four innings.