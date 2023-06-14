Rapid City Post 320 rolled Pierre Post 8 in a twin bill on Wednesday at Hyde Stadium in the state's capital.

The Stars bested the Eights 16-2 in Game 1 and capitalized on the momentum in Game 2 to grab an 18-5 win, their third-straight victory of the season.

RAPID CITY POST 320 16, PIERRE POST 8 2: The Stars won their second-straight game against state competition, thanks to a 17 hit outing.

Ryan Rufledt (3-6), Isaac Dike (3-4), Jace Wetzler (3-3), Mason Mehlhaff (2-6) and Joe Corwin (2-3) each finished the game with multiple hits. Wetzler added four RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

Laadon Faatz picked up the win on the mound as a starter. He pitched five innings and allowed two runs (both earned) on six hits with four walks and one strikeout.

RAPID CITY POST 320 18, PIERRE POST 8 5 (5 innings): The Stars racked up 13 hits and took advantage of five Pierre errors to wrap up the day.

Jett Wetzler, Jace Wetzler, Ben Dressler and Joe Corwin all finished the contest with a pair of hits. Jett Wetzler, Dressler and Corwin each added three RBIs.

Kolby Denke earned the win on the mound in two innings of work. He surrendered two runs on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

The Stars (12-19) return to action at 5:30 p.m. Friday against East Grand Forks (Minn.) Post 157 in their first game of the Dakota Classic in Renner.

POST 15 EAST 11, TITANS 4: Sturgis led 1-0 after three innings before East broke free in the top of the fifth on Wednesday in Chamberlain.

Post 15 racked up five runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the seventh to put the game out of reach and claim a seven run victory.

The Titans outhit their East River opponent 10-7 but committed a pair of errors and allowed four unearned runs.

Connor Cruickshank went 3 for 4 at the plate with a run and an RBI to lead Sturgis at the dish. Evan Stroud finished the contest 2 for 4.

Brody Royer suffered the loss in 1 2/3 innings of relief. He allowed four runs (earned) on one hit with four walks and no strikeouts.

POST 15 WEST 6, TITANS 0: Landon Weis kept Sturgis at bay in the second game of the day with a complete game shutout on the bump.

It marked the fifth-straight loss for Sturgis (2-13).

Weis surrendered nine hits and issued one walk but kept the Titans off the board while striking out three.

Kain Peters and Aidan Wood both went 3 for 3 at the plate to lead Sturgis.

Dylan Christenson suffered the loss in 4 2/3 innings as the Post 33 starter. He allowed five runs (all earned) on seven hits with four walks and no strikeouts.

The Titans return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Winner/Colome Post 169 at Strong Field to open the Sturgis Tournament.

SF POST 15 EAST 11, SPEARFISH POST 164 1 (6 innings): Spearfish allowed 16 hits and committed three errors in the run-rule loss Wednesday in Chamberlain.

Braden Ericks suffered the loss in four innings as a starter. He allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Jack Branum and Travis Deuel led Post 164 at the plate. Both players finished 2 for 3 and Deuel added an RBI.

SF POST 15 WEST 10, SPEARFISH POST 164 2: Spearfish committed eight errors and gave up seven hits in a loss to Sioux Falls West on Wednesday in Chamberlain.

Kaidon Feyereisen was the only Post 164 player to finish with multiple hits. He went 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Post 164 (6-20) returns to action at noon on Friday in the Sturgis Tournament at Strong Field, the opponent will be announced on Thursday.

WINNER/COLOME 11, STANLEY COUNTY 1 (5 innings): Winner/Colome remained unbeaten with a run-rule victory at home on Wednesday.

Post 169 (4-0) tallied six hits and took advantage of four Stanley County errors.

Aiden Barfuss led Winner/Colome at the plate. He went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Justin Hausmann earned the win in three innings as a starter. He pitched three shutout innings and allowed two hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Winner/Colome returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Sturgis Post 33 at Strong Field in the Sturgis Tournament.