Rapid City Post 320 held Sioux Falls Post 15 West to just four hits in a 5-1 win in the first of a doubleheader Friday in Sioux Falls.

Jett Wetzler went 3 for 4 for the Stars, including a double, with a run and two RBIs, while Joe Corwin added a pair of hits and a run and Kolby Denke tallied a triple.

Tyson Ness gave up one run (earned) on four hits while striking out five without a walk in six innings on the mound.

RAPID CITY POST 320 11, SIOUX FALLS POST 15 WEST 1: The Stars backed up their first win of the day with a doubleheader sweep.

Wetzler went 3 for 5, including a triple, with a run and three RBIs for Post 320 (25-29), while Mason Mehlhaff went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI. Corwin added two runs, and Denke picked up two runs along with a pair of hits.

Corwin threw a complete game on the mound, allowing one earned run on six hits while fanning one and walking two on 81 pitches.

SIOUX FALLS POST 15 EAST 3, RAPID CITY POST 22 2: The Hardhats couldn't produce enough runs as they dropped the first of a doubleheader in Sioux Falls.

Wyatt Reeder went 2 for 3 for Post 22 with an RBI, while Philip Bentz doubled and scored a run.

Hayden Leighty surrendered three runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out three without a walk in six innings.

RAPID CITY POST 22 11, SIOUX FALLS POST 15 EAST: The Hardhats bounced back from their loss earlier in the day with an offensively-fueled victory to split their doubleheader.

Tate Crosswait homered for Post 22 (42-21) and collected four RBIs as part of a 2-for-4 performance that included two runs, while Ridge Inhofer finished 3 for 3 with two runs and one RBI. Bentz and Dominic McKnight added two runs.

Palmer Jacobs earned the win on the mound, giving up two runs (both earned) on four hits while fanning five and walking five in 5 2/3 innings.