Winner/Colome Post 169 entered the final day of the Sturgis Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the field and needed two wins to end the weekend with a championship on Sunday.

The Royals opened the day with a 6-1 win over third-seeded Spearfish Post 164 to secure a date with Belle Fourche Post 32 in the final.

Winner/Colome capped the afternoon with a 6-3 victory over the Broncs to finish atop the field and remain unbeaten.

WINNER/COLOME 6, SPEARFISH 1: The Royals tallied a pair of runs in each of the first three innings and kept their foot on the gas to start the right foot.

R. Halligan picked up the victory on the mound in six innings as a starter. He allowed one run (earned) on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Justin Hausmann led Winner/Colome at the plate. He went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Ethan Bartels finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

WINNER/COLOME 6, BELLE FOURCHE 3: The Royals ended the tournament with a hard fought victory over Belle Fourche Post 32.

The Broncs trailed 3-1 after four innings but tallied two runs in the fifth to tie the game at 3-3.

Winner/Colome (8-0) answered with a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to earn a neutral-site victory. The Broncs fell to 7-3 with the loss.

Aidan Barfuss went 3 for 3 with a home run, three runs scored and a pair of RBIs.

Ethan Bartels earned the victory in a complete game outing. Bartels allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts.

RAPID CITY POST 320 5, RALSTON (NEB.) POST 373 4: The Stars closed the Dakota Classic with a walk-off victory on Sunday in Renner.

Post 320 (13-22) trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh but moved in front with two runs on three hits and a hit batsman.

In the final frame, Jhett Peterson scored to tie the game on an error by the Post 373 third baseman. Jace Wetzler clinched the victory in the next at bat with a one-run single that plated Callaway Jensen.

Jett Wetzler earned the win in three innings of relief. He allowed one unearned run on one hit with five strikeouts and no walks.

RAPID CITY POST 22 5, WEST FARGO 4 (GAME 1): The Hardhats started the day with a one-run victory over the Patriots in Fargo, N.D.

Post 22 took the lead in the seventh when Tate Crosswait was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Palmer Jacobs earned the victory in 2 2/3 innings of relief. He allowed one hit in a shutout with one strikeout.

Zeke Farlee, Dominic McKnight, Hayden Holec and Harrison Good each recorded a hit in the contest.

WEST FARGO 5, RAPID CITY POST 22 4 (GAME 2): The Hardhats moved in front by three with four runs in the top of the fourth.

But the Patriots answered with four in the bottom half of the inning and held on to secure a victory.

Alex Dietrich and Aiden Roberts led Post 22 with multiple hits. Dietrich went 2 for 4 with a run scored and Roberts went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Post 22 (25-15) returns to action at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a doubleheader at Yankton Post 12.