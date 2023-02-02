Rapid City Stevens hosted 11 NLIs signings Wednesday. Top, from left to right: Simeon Birnbaum (University of Oregon track), Sierra Hopp (Black Hills State softball), Brionna Holso (University of Portland track), Carsyn Mettler (Northern State volleyball), Macey Wathen (Dakota State volleyball and basketball), Hailey Oswald (Dakota Wesleyan track), Tia Gease (Black Hills State football). Bottom: Sean Kilpatrick (King University track), Lucia Vidas (Chadron State track), Trinity Reagan (Southwest Minnesota State soccer), Cassandra Witte (Chadron State wrestling).
Five Rapid City Central athletes signed NLIs Wednesday. From left to right: Ivy Hise signed with Chadron State track and cross country, Gage Dietterle signed with Dakota Wesleyan track and cross country, Jacob Mellum signed with Dakota Wesleyan soccer, Cedric Munoz signed with Dakota Wesleyan soccer and Will Paepke signed with South Dakota State football.
From left to right: St. Thomas More football players Easton Ogle, Matt Larson and Kaden Peterson signed with college programs. Ogle signed with Iowa Central, Larson signed with Northern State and Peterson signed with Luther College.
Three Custer student-athletes signed with collegiate programs Wednesday. From left to right: Gage Grohs signed with University of Sioux Falls cross country, Brady Immormino signed with Morningside University football and Quade Parked signed with Dakota Wesleyan football.
Wall's Norman Livermont, left, a Rapid City Journal Best of the West 9-Man Football selection, elected to join the military and signed an early enlistment form for the United States Marine Corps on Wednesday.