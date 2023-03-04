Logan Nelson had two assists and Daniil Chechelev made 29 saves but the Rush were beaten by the Allen Americans 3-2 on Saturday night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.

Allen’s Hank Crone netted a hat trick to power the Americans to the win.

Rapid City started the scoring in the opening period after Jimmy Soper sent a stretch pass through center that sprung Nelson for a breakaway. Nelson deked to his backhand and flipped a shot that was blocked but Colton Leiter trailed the play and roofed the rebound past Chase Perry. Leiter’s goal put the Rush on top, 1-0, and Nelson registered his 300th career ECHL point with the primary assist.

Allen answered with a pair of second period goals from Crone. First, Colton Hargrove found Crone at the bottom of the left circle for a shot that he snuck through the legs of Chechelev, evening the score at one. Later, with the Americans on a power play, the Rush lost track of Crone in the slot. Jack Combs hit Crone alone in front of the net for a wrist shot that got past Chechelev high on the glove side and the score was 2-1.

The Rush tied the game late in the third period when Nelson grabbed a loose puck at the point. He skated it to the high slot and fired a wrist shot that Matt Marcinew deflected in front of the net. The puck bounced past Perry and the game was tied at two.

But Allen answered quickly when Hargrove gained the zone on the left wing side and slid a pass to the charging Crone on the back door. Crone one-timed the puck past a lunging Chechelev to put Allen back on top, 3-2.

Rapid City fell to 24-28-1 in the loss while Allen improved to 27-25-1. The Rush and the Americans will finish their back-to-back set on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. MT at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.