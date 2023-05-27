Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX FALLS — As Luke Stukel approached the final straightaway, anchoring Gregory’s 4x400-meter relay on the final event of the South Dakota high school state track and field meet, he knew he needed to cross the finish line just one spot better than the position he was in.

Contending for a team state title, the Gorillas knew a fifth-place finish was crucial to have any shot at all.

Stukel left every bit of energy he had on the track, sprinting down the final 100 meters and stepping over the end line just .15 seconds ahead of Menno’s Kadeyn Ulmer to indeed finish fifth in the race.

“(It was) just heart, trusting in God and giving it everything I got,” Stukel said. “I knew we were in sixth, we needed fifth, and I just gave it everything I had. Came through.”

Luke Stukel and his three teammates in the relay, Eli Fogel, Pierce Stukel and Luke Sinclair leapt into the air and started cheering when the video board at Howard Wood Field showed the results. Their performance gave Gregory a total of 53 points, matching Ipswich and giving the Gorillas their first team state championship in school history, sharing the 2023 Class B title with the Tigers.

“That was, wow, an awesome way to finish, but our three guys gave him that chance,” said Gregory head coach Kurt Stukel, who is Luke Stukel’s father. “We knew that we needed fifth, that’s what we knew, and those guys put him right where he needed to be where he had to go chase one guy down. It was just guts, and believing that he could do it.”

The Gorillas earned most of their points on the final day of the state meet with a handful of individual state titles, but a team championship was never certain after senior Kade Stukel, also Kurt Stukel’s son, pulled his hamstring competing Friday, and his ability to compete Saturday was put in serious doubt.

Kade Stukel said he simply popped in some ibuprofen and decided to run, scoring an upset win in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.86 seconds, beating out Chester’s Jovi Wolf by .05 seconds to claim his first state title.

“I just said ‘I’ll give it a shot,’ and it felt good when I was running,” said Kade Stukel, who entered the event ranked No. 4 in Class B. “Just got into a different headspace. You’ve got to put it aside for about 10 seconds. That’s what I had to do, just get the job done.”

Kade Stukel skipped out on the 4x200 relay to rest his hamstring, but returned to anchor the 4x100 relay, composed of Fogel, Luke Stukel and Sinclair, that finished first, topping Ipswich by .14 seconds with a time of 44.24 seconds.

Kurt Stukel said his son being able to compete was a “gift from God.”

“This morning at 10 o’clock we didn’t even think he was running,” he said. “Went through a lot of progressions and he passed every progression. We said well, let’s go give it a shot, if you have to pull up, pull up, and when he didn’t pull up and he did what he did, I’m like O.K., we might have a shot at this.”

The Gorillas were also bolstered by the field performance of Daniel Mitchell. The 6-foot-7 junior placed first in the high jump state a year after finishing runner-up, winning the event with a mark of 6 feet, 3 inches. He went on to clear 6-5 before knocking off the bar on his three attempts trying to tie the gold medal mark of 6-7.25.

“It feels great after last year, what happened. It’s just unbelievable,” Mitchell said. “I can’t really explain it. It was really just a lot of excitement.”

Gregory is forced to share the Class B team championship with Ipswich, but Kurt Stukel said he doesn’t care.

“I’ll share it with anybody. I’d share it with three teams if we needed to,” he said. “We’ve had some good track teams, but this is the most complete track team we’ve ever had. The leadership of those seniors, they willed everyone else to compete at the level they didn’t know they could.”

Other Class B state champions crowned on Day 3

Boys

110 Hurdles: Luke Campbell, Viborg-Hurley - 15.23

4x200: Faulkton Area - 1:31.57

1600: Joseph Laprath, Colome - 4:35.42

400: Jovi Wolf, Chester - 49.03

300 Hurdles: Luke Campbell, Viborg-Hurley - 40.77

200: Jovi Wolf, Chester - 22.93

4x400: Deubrook Area - 3:29.47

Girls

100 Hurdles: Ashton Massey, Menno - 15.38

100: Daniela Lee, Colman-Egan - 12.16

4x200: Colman-Egan - 1:46.22

1600: Emery Larson, Chester - 5:07.18

4x100: Colman-Egan - 51.98

400: Reese Luze, Colman-Egan - 58.74

300 Hurdles: Ashton Massey, Menno - 47.19

200: Daniela Lee, Colman-Egan - 26.26

4x400: Deubrook Area - 4:03.53

Triple Jump: Ashton Massey, Menno - 34 feet, 10.75 inches

Team Standings

Boys

1. (tie) Gregory - 54

1. (tie) Ipswich - 54

3. Deubrook Area - 41.5

4. Viborg-Hurley - 39

5. Faulkton Area - 38

Girls

1. Colman-Egan - 88

2. (tie) Deubrook Area - 49

2. (tie) Chester - 49

4. Northwestern - 37

5. Menno - 34