Macey Wathen, Stevens girls come up clutch in narrow win over Brookings; Raider boys pull away from Bobcats

For most of Saturday’s game, Macey Wathen struggled to find baskets, but when the Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team needed her most, she injected her veins with ice.

With under 90 seconds to play in a back-and-forth tilt against Brookings, the senior drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer from the left wing that gave her squad a two-point lead. After the Bobcats went 1 for 2 at the free-throw line on the other end to cut it back to a one-point game, Wathen attempted another 3 but was fouled on the shot.

She knocked down all three clutch free throws with 28.3 ticks left to push the Raiders’ lead to two possessions and all but solidify a 43-39 victory in Class AA action at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

“Earlier in the game I got a little frustrated with myself, and my teammates just helped me to stay positive,” Wathen said. “And I think that just carried over to that fourth quarter when I was able to hit those shots.”

Wathen finished with just eight points, but she made her final six count the most. Taaliyah Porter carried the brunt of the Stevens offense and tallied a game-high 21 points on 7 of 13 shooting, including a 4 for 6 clip from beyond the arc. The Raiders (9-2), who eked out their fourth straight win, shot 24.4% from the floor, went 7 of 20 from 3-point range and converted 14 of 20 free throws.

“I’m really proud of her,” Dannenbring said of Wathen. “She started the game on a little bit of a struggle offensively, things weren’t necessarily going her way, but she just kept going, kept persevering and I’m really proud of that effort.”

Wathen’s late 3 also served as the final lead change out of 13 in the contest, including six in the fourth quarter alone. Stevens, which received ranking votes in the latest media poll, avoided what would’ve been a surprising loss to a Bobcats (2-7) team that has now lost six of their last seven games.

“We had some key sets down the stretch offensively. Defensively we really did a good job of clamping them down and making it tough on (Logan Smidt),” Dannenbring said. “She’s a good player and we made it tough, trying not to give her any looks and nothing clean. That was Macey’s defense and our whole team working together to stop her and stop them.”

Neither squad led by more than five points, the largest margin of the game coming off of a trio of 3-pointers by Porter to open the second half and another courtesy of Brittany Jones. After that, with the Raiders leading 33-28, the Bobcats answered with six in a row to pull ahead early in the fourth quarter.

The lead was exchanged four more times until Wathen drilled her go-ahead 3. After knocking down her three free throws, a Brookings pass in the backcourt was intercepted by Jones, who tossed the ball to Porter, who was fouled with 19.7 seconds left.

Porter missed the front end of a one-and-one, but the Bobcats were unable to cut into their four-point deficit anymore with minimal time remaining.

“We just stayed calm,” Wathen said. “We hit what we needed to in that third and fourth quarter, and we just relaxed and played like we know how.”

Stevens is back in action Friday against Mitchell at the Corn Palace.

Raider boys pull away from Bobcats in second half

Austin Clark hit an unassisted 3-pointer in the third quarter to tie the game as the Brookings boys basketball team clawed their way back from a double-digit deficit Saturday afternoon at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

But they never took the lead.

After surrendering a 10-point advantage, Rapid City Stevens responded with eight straight points to close the third period and put together a 15-2 run to stretch its lead back out to a game-high 13 points with less than six minutes to play.

All in all, the Raiders outscored the Bobcats 27-14 in the last 10 minutes of regulation and pulled away for a 61-48 win, finishing with a season-high scoring total.

Stevens head coach Chris Stoebner was surprised at his squad’s 58.3% shooting efficiency.

“It was a heck of a lot different than last night, I can tell you that,” said Stoebner, whose team put up 29 points in a loss to Watertown on Friday. “After you shoot 22% the night before, I think any percentage higher than that feels good, but 58% is pretty dang good. You’re going to win a lot of basketball games shooting 58%.”

Dayler Segrist powered the Raiders offense with a game-high 24 points on 6 of 11 shooting, hitting four 3-pointers, and tallied six steals. Caden Dowling added 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting and Minkah Hawley picked up 10 bench points for Stevens (3-7), which went 6 of 13 from deep and converted 13 of 24 free throws, including going 8 of 9 in the fourth quarter to salt away the victory.

“We just came together as a team. We really locked in,” Segrist said of the Raiders’ second-half run. “At halftime it was just, ‘We’ve got to stay up. We’re winning. There’s no reason to get down.’ And in the third quarter we just found a way to score.”

Brookings (1-8), which extended its losing streak to eight games after winning its season opener, finished with three players in double figures as Owen Burns and Nathan Lease earned 13 points apiece and Clark ended with 12. The Bobcats shot 46.2%, went 5 of 18 from beyond the arc and connected 7 of 11 free-throw attempts.

A 9-0 run in the second quarter, earned entirely from field goals by Dowling and Segrist, helped Stevens build a 25-15 advantage with 1:15 to play in the opening half. Lease cut into Brookings’ deficit with back-to-back buckets, including a first-half buzzer beater, then a trio of 3s in the third quarter helped the Bobcats level the score at 34-34.

Segrist came right back with a deep shot of his own, three of his 10 third-quarter points, then Hawley entered the floor and hit a jumper before Segrist capitalized on a foul while shooting a 3 by sinking all three attempts to push the lead to eight heading into the final frame.

After Lease sank a bucket, Dowling and Hayden Gebhart knocked down back-to-back field goals to make it a 10-point game once again, 46-36 with 6:30 to play, before Hawley drained a corner 3 from the left wing. Thomas Martian and Kaelem Brooks also contributed baskets as the Raiders ran away with the win.

“We made shots. We turned the ball over three or four times to start the half, got fortunate that they missed a couple bunnies out there, but then we started making shots,” Stoebner said. “When you make shots, the game’s easier. That’s the game of basketball.”

Hawley, Dowling and Segrist all went 2 for 2 at the free-throw line in the final two minutes as Brookings continually elected to intentionally foul despite the game being well in hand.

Stevens went from scoring a season-low 29 points on Friday to a season-high 61 points, surpassing its previous best of 60, tallied Jan. 3 against Douglas, in less than 24 hours.

“We laid an egg last night, and we can’t have any more of those. I thought today we battled,” Stoebner said. “It wasn’t perfect, but it’s a good confidence-booster for us.”

Stevens hosts Mitchell on Friday.