WALL — Maleena Brave’s expectations of setting not only a personal best Thursday but a new Class B season-high might not have been lower.

Battling a nagging injury this season, the White River sophomore said she’s been anything but pleased with her results in the high jump.

But despite her best doubts, she leapt over the bar and cleared 5 feet, 3.25 inches at the Western Great Plains Conference track meet in Wall, winning the event and earning a spot at the top of the 2023 leaderboard.

“I honestly was not confident at all before I jumped because my shin has been bothering me a lot lately, so I thought I was probably going to be out at 5 feet,” Brave said. “I did not expect to jump and break my own record.”

Brave, who placed sixth at the Class B state meet last year, surpassed the previous top mark of 5 feet, 2 inches, set earlier this month by Lyman junior Skyler Volmer, a conference opponent who is sidelined with an injury.

She entered the day tied for the third best tally in Class B at 5 feet, 1 inch.

“I was pretty happy because I felt like I haven’t been jumping well all season,” Brave said. “And so doing that gave me a confidence boost.”

While Brave put South Dakota on notice with her performance, the Wall girls team made conference history by becoming the first program, girls or boys, to win four straight WGPC championships. The Lady Eagles won six of 19 events, with the help of eight different athletes, to collect 157 points and beat runner-up Philip by 58.5.

“It’s incredible, and it really speaks to how hard our girls work,” Wall head coach David Ermish said. “They’re selfless in what kind of athletes they are, because there are kids like Nora Dinger who have been on all four of those teams, so we’ve had a really good run with these girls and I’m so proud of them.”

Paige Kjerstad contributed to three of the Lady Eagles’ individual titles, including a first-place finish in her solo 400-meter dash in which she completed in a Class B top-five time 1:00.90, topping runner-up BreAna Aske of Jones County by over two and a half seconds.

The junior also anchored the winning 4x100 relay team (53.48), composed of Dinger, Macee Paulson and Taylor McDonnell, and ran the third leg of the first-place 4x200 relay (1:49.67), composed of Dinger, McDonnell and Rhea Tucker.

“We just have a lot of athletic girls and people who are willing to just do whatever we need them to do,” Kjerstad said. “And it’s just good that they can do whatever, what’s best for the team.”

Eighth grader Sadie Davis and freshman Miranda Poor Bear took care of the distance races for Wall, winning the 1600 (6:41.77) and 3200 (14:25.00), respectively, while senior April Schulz earned top honors in the shot put, placing first with a throw of 33 feet, 8.25 inches.

The Lady Eagles now turn their attention to the Region 7B meet next Thursday in Kadoka, and the Class B state meet May 25-27 in Sioux Falls.

“We’re going to go for it at regions, we expect to win that,” Ermish said. “State is going to be tough. We expect to go compete, but Colman-Egan is just loaded. We found that out at Howard Wood (Dakota Relays). They put on a show, but we really think we can go to State and we can compete, and we think that we can run, especially in our relays, with them.”

As for other notable individual performances, Kadoka Area’s Gracie Eisenbrun, ranked No. 1 in the Class B pole vault, cruised to her third straight conference title by clearing 10 feet and winning the event by an impressive 2 feet. The runner-up at State last year, Eisenbraun is out for redemption this spring.

“I really want it. We’re going to try really hard,” said Eisenbraun, whose personal best is 10 feet, 3 inches, a mark she set last month. “I’m not too good at turning yet, so figuring out just the next part, the top part, and fixing that up will help me.”

And Kougars teammate Bella Williams took .17 seconds off her previous top mark of the season to win the 100-meter dash and set a new personal best of 12.84 seconds, now the third best mark in Class B this year.

“I would say I wasn’t as tight running today. I was looser in practice and in that (race),” said Williams, a sophomore. “I’ve been working on striding out. We’ve been running a lot of 200s just to stride out, and also 100s.”

Other event-winners include Bennett County’s Reagan O’Neil in the 200 (27.94), 100 hurdles (16.97) and long jump (16 feet, 4 inches), Jones County’s Jolie Dugan in the 800 (2:35.73), Jones County’s Emma Hunt in the 300 hurdles (50.36), Jones County’s relay team of Hunt, Jadyn Jensen, Dugan and Aske in the 4x400 (4:28.57), the Philip relay team of Drew Terkildsen, Presley Terkildsen, Mattisen Reckling and Quinn Terkildsen in the 4x800 (10:49.77), Philip’s relay team of the Terkildsen trio and Kale Peterson in the sprint medley (4:49.65), Kadoka’s Landyn Koehn in the discus (108 feet, 3 inches) and Bennett County’s Harley Harris in the triple jump (31 feet, 0.5 inches).

McDonnell rebounds from Dakota Relays; Philip claims boys conference title

In his first competition since fouling and not recording a distance in the long jump at the prestigious Howard Wood Dakota Relays last weekend, Rylan McDonnell got back on track Thursday morning.

The Wall senior, who leads all of South Dakota with the best mark in the event (22 feet, 9 inches), leapt 22 feet, 8.25 inches to easily claim his third straight Western Great Plains Conference title in the event by more than 4 feet.

“It felt good, but it sucked knowing that four my five jumps would’ve won Howard Wood by almost a foot, so that was pretty disappointing,” said McDonnell, who was one day removed from signing his National Letter of Intent with South Dakota State. “But it felt good to get my legs back underneath me.”

McDonnell followed up his victory, almost immediately, by placing first in the triple jump, a Class B top mark he owns (43 feet, 7.25 inches), with a distance of 41 feet, 4 inches, winning the event by nearly 6 feet.

“I feel really confident with my jumps,” he said. “A lot of people are really excited and I’m really excited, and just excited to get going.”

Philip, aided by the same distance running corps that propelled the Scotties to the Class B cross country state championship last October, racked up eight of 19 individual events and totaled 197 points to beat runner-up Kadoka by 117 points and win back-to-back conference championships.

Junior Lane Kuchenbecker won the 200 (23.80) and 400 (54.33), junior Wakely Burns won the 800 (2:05.93) and 3200 (10:45.00), sophomore Trey Larson won the 1600 (4:48.25), senior Samuel Hand won the 300 hurdles (44.65) and the Scotties also placed first in the 4x800 relay (8:58.12) with Larson, Burns, Asher Peterson and Baylor Burns.

Junior Layton Terkildsen also grabbed first place in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet even.

“It’s our entire summer, just us three boys,” Larson said. “We’ve always run as a group, and this track season’s been phenomenal with all of us. All five of us boys are always pushing each other.”

Other event-winners include Kadoka Don Schofield in the 100 (11.56), Lyman’s Rory McManus in the 110 hurdles (15.75), White River’s relay team of Ryatt Woodenknife, Nic Marshal, Logan Wright and Joe Sayler in the 4x100 (47.75), Jones County’s relay team of Kaden Kinsley, Bryer Kinsley, Asa Best and Adrik Schoon in the 4x400 (3:48.86), Bennett County’s relay team of Rush O’Neil, Gavin Risse, Neil Hicks and Tyce Gropper in the spring medley (4:00.08) and Kadoka’s Lincoln Koehn in the shot put (49 feet, 1.25 inches) and discus (134 feet, 4 inches).