The Rapid City Marshals and head coach Dante Dudley have parted ways, team personnel confirmed Monday evening.

Dudley became the Marshals' inaugural coach when the organization was founded and introduced to Rapid City in 2021. He earned a record of 2-18 competing in the Champions Indoor Football League.

"After lengthy consideration we have made the decision to part ways with head coach Dante Dudley," Marshals co-owner Wes Johnson said in a statement. "We appreciate his efforts to promote the Marshals program the last two seasons and wish him the best in all of his future endeavors."

Dudley thanked his players, assistant coaches and volunteers for standing by him the last two seasons.

"I want to thank every single player that took a chance on me," he said in a statement to the Journal. "I appreciate all of you, no matter the outcome. I would like to thank my family and friends for being there for me every game and the Marshals fans for sticking with me through two tough seasons."

Dudley lives in the Rapid City area and relocated to the Black Hills when he played for the Rapid City Flying Aces indoor football team in 2006.

He said he was grateful to coach a team in the city he once played in, but wish things played out differently.

"It is unfortunate that in my two years coaching I was not given the resources to make the Marshals a competitive team in the CIF," Dudley said. "I hope the next coach of the Marshals receives the support and resources needed to build a competitive football team."

Johnson said the team will make a decision about the future leader of the franchise in the coming weeks.

"We will be following up with some big announcements in the coming weeks," he said in the statement.